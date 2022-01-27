ASU men at Appalachian State

ASU men at Appalachian St.

WHEN 5:30 p.m. Central

WHERE Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, N.C.

RECORDS Arkansas State 13-4, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference; Appalachian State 12-9, 6-2

SERIES Appalachian State leads 7-6

TV None

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Jr.8.54.0

G Desi Sills, 6-2, Sr.14.23.2

F Norchad Omier, 6-7, So.17.111.3

F Keyon Wesley, 6-9, Jr.4.74.3

G Marquis Eaton, 6-2, Sr.12.92.9

COACH Mike Balado (64-73 in fifth season at Arkansas State and overall)

Appalachian State

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Adrian Delph, 6-3, Sr.17.44.8

G Michael Almonacy, 6-0, Sr.9.83.1

F Donovan Gregory, 6-5, Jr.9.55.3

F CJ Huntley, 6-10, So.6.13.8

F James Lewis Jr., 6-8, Sr.6.16.1

COACH Dustin Kerns (46-36 in third season at Appalachian St., 77-73 in fifth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

Ark StateApp State

75.0Points for67.5

68.9Points against63.3

+2.9Rebound margin+0.9

+0.4Turnover margin+2.3

47.1FG pct.42.0

32.93-pt pct.31.2

75.8FT pct.64.9

CHALK TALK Norchad Omier ranks second nationally in both field-goal percentage (67.6%) and offensive rebounds per game (4.1). ... Appalachian State has won the past two meetings in the series, including a 71-64 victory in Jonesboro in January 2020. ... Arkansas State is 9-0 this season when Marqius Eaton and Desi Sills combine for at least 26 points.

-- Mitchell Gladstone