Authorities ID woman whose body was found in Saline County

Authorities have identified a 48-year-old woman whose body was found Monday in Saline County.

Jennifer K. Keenzel of Sheridan was found dead in a wooded area, Capt. Ron Parsons of the Saline County sheriff's office said Wednesday. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of Keenzel's death, Parsons said.

Authorities were first notified of the body's discovery about 1:30 p.m. Monday, the sheriff's office said. Keenzel didn't appear to have any gunshot or stab wounds, Parsons said, and her body had been sent to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the cause of her death.