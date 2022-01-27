Calendar 01-27-22

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Thursday, Jan. 27

Courthouse reopens this week

The Jefferson County Courthouse is scheduled to open to the public Thursday and Friday, according to a news release. The courthouse had been closed because of covid-19 and to sanitize the facility.

Filmmaker to present silent short film

Pine Bluff native Warren L. Booker Jr. will premiere his second short film entitled "I Pressed On" live via Facebook and YouTube at 7:14 p.m. Thursday. The film's title "I Pressed On" is a rearrangement of the word "Depression." The film documents the personal journey of the writer and main character of the film. He is forced into isolation due to the global pandemic, according to a news release. "I Pressed On" is free to the streaming audience and will be hosted by Booker's webcast entitled "The Potluck." Details: www.whywarrenent.webs.com or (662) 775-0717.

PB school district sets annual report

Pine Bluff School District will hold its annual report to the public at 6 p.m. Jan. 27 at McFadden Gym at Pine Bluff High School, according to a news release. The meeting will include reports on PBSD systems, Arkansas Department of Education insight on PBSD's future, a facilities public hearing and questions and answers.

Little Rock VA sets next virtual claims clinic

The Little Rock Veterans Affairs Regional Office will hold its monthly virtual claims clinic for veterans from 4-6 p.m. Jan. 27. To reserve a time to speak with a VA benefits representative, participants should call (501) 370-3829 before 5 p.m. Jan. 26, according to a news release. For details about VA's benefits, go to http://benefits.va.gov/benefits/ or call 800-827-1000.

Lt. Governor to speak at GOP meeting

Arkansas Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin will be the guest speaker for the next meeting of the Jefferson County Republican Committee. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 27 at Larry's Pizza, 4900 Dollarway Road, at White Hall, according to a news release from David L. Singer, county GOP chairman.

The Links to host virtual session

The Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. invites the community to attend "Preparing for the Business World: Empowering Success" on Zoom at 7 p.m. Jan. 27. This is the final session of the Preparing our Community for Success virtual series. The event will provide information to empower people professionally and personally, according to a news release. The presenters are Glenda Swain, Trudy Redus, Brian Thomas, and Tracy Knowlton. The Zoom link is: zoom.us with meeting ID: 944 2387 7911 and passcode: 692876. To call, dial by location to (646) 558-8656 (New York.)

Parole Board meeting set

The Arkansas Parole Board will meet at 9 a.m. Jan. 27 in the Richard Lee Richardson Auditorium, 1302 Pike Ave., Suite B149, at North Little Rock. The full calendar of hearings and meetings can be found on the board's website under Meeting Information and Hearings & Board Schedule. Details: https://doc.arkansas.gov/parole-board/meeting-information/hearings-board-schedule/ or (501) 682-3850.

Underway

Candidate announcements now accepted

The Commercial is accepting free candidate announcements until Feb. 21, the day before the filing period begins. Those who have already announced won't be able to make another free announcement. Announcements may be emailed to pbcnews@pbcommercial.com, shope@adgnewsroom.com or shope@pbcommercial.com. After the filing period starts, candidates may purchase space in the advertising department to run their announcements. For election dates, visit the Secretary of State's website.

NAACP seeks students for academic contests

The Pine Bluff Branch NAACP will hold its ACT-SO (Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological, and Scientific Olympics) competitions in March. ACT-SO is a yearlong achievement program designed to recruit, stimulate, and encourage high academic and achievement among African American high school students. The application deadline is Feb. 10, according to a news release. The categories for competition are: STEM, Performing Arts, Humanities, Visual Arts, and Business. Contact Maryann Lee at (870) 718-5330 to receive an application or pick up an application at Indigo Blue Coffeehouse, at 212 W. Barraque St., in downtown Pine Bluff.

Through Friday, Jan. 28

White Hall Library sets art deadline

The White Hall Library is seeking submissions for its Tiny Art Show. Participants must return their work to the library by Jan. 28 to be part of the show which runs through February. All art will be returned to the artist, according to a news release. Details: Ellen Bauer, White Hall Library branch manager, (870) 247-5064.

Small Works art on display

The Arkansas Arts Council will host the 2022 Small Works on Paper touring artists exhibition at Mosaic Templars Cultural Center at Little Rock through Jan. 28. The display features 28 artists, including Rashawn Penister of Pine Bluff and Crystal Jennings of Rison, according to a news release. Details: https://www.arkansasheritage.com/arkansas-art-council/aac-programs/small-works-on-paper.

Saturday, Jan. 29

Locals to host School Choice event

National School Choice Week began Monday and Arkansas sites are hosting events, according to The Reform Alliance. A community art event will be held at Pine Bluff at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County, 2701 Short Reeker St., according to a news release. Details: schoolchoiceweek.com.

City set to host New Year's cleanup

The community is invited to participate in the Pine Bluff 2022 New Year Community Cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 29. Participants should meet at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park at 8 a.m. to receive supplies and sign up for clean-up sites. Volunteers will also need to provide their own transportation to the sites throughout the city. The cleanup is an effort to start the new year out right with a cleaner city, according to a news release. Details: mayor's office, (870) 730-2004.

Through Saturday, Jan. 29

ASC hosts exhibition Beyond Labels | Más Allá De Las Etiquetas

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is hosting "Beyond Labels | Más Allá De Las Etiquetas by Virmarie DePoyster," a portrait exhibition. DePoyster is a bilingual Puerto Rican artist interested in bringing communities together through art. This exhibition will run through Jan. 29.

Beginning Saturday, Jan. 29

ASC to host CrEATe Lab cooking series

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., to host its CrEATe Lab nutritious cooking series with eight new sessions. Students ages 10-17 will learn with Faith Anaya, owner of Little Rock cooking school Kids Cook! Class runs from 1-3 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 29, Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26, March 5, 12. The cost is $35 for all eight sessions. CrEATe Lab includes hands-on cooking, gardening and shopping. For more information, contact ASC Education Programs Manager Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or call (870) 536-3375. To register visit, asc701.org/create-lab. This event is sponsored by the Arkansas Out of School Network.

Sunday, Jan. 30

One Pine Bluff Praying

services set

One Pine Bluff Praying Together services are held at area churches in the months with five Sundays, according to a city spokesman. The community is invited to attend services from 6-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, at– Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church – 2008 Vaugine St. For details or to host a service, contact Mary Liddell at (870) 643-2383 or Marylddll@yahoo.com.

Monday, Jan. 31

USDA/1890 scholars

program application

deadline set

The application deadline for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)/1890 National Scholars Program is Jan. 31, said Belinda Demmings Bell, USDA liaison for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The program awards scholarships to students attending one of 19 historically black land-grant universities. High school seniors entering their freshman year of college and rising college sophomores and juniors are eligible to apply. Scholars receive full tuition towards a bachelor's degree, books and the cost of room and board. During the summer, the students will receive an internship with a USDA agency. Details: https://www.usda.gov/partnerships/1890NationalScholars.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

First Trinity sets food

distribution

First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Catalpa St., will give away food from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 2 in a drive-thru setting. Food will be handed out on a first come-first served basis until it's all distributed. All participants are encouraged to remain in their vehicles and wear masks during this event, according to a news release. The effort is in partnership with the Arkansas Food Bank. Details: First Trinity, (870) 534-2873.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.