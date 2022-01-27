Carin Schoppmeyer: February offers masks, hearts, ice and chocolates

January

Moonlight Masquerade

Junior League of Northwest Arkansas

28 7 p.m. -- The Junior League of Northwest Arkansas' 10th annual Moonlight Masquerade is set for Jan. 28 at Record in Bentonville. Organizers say event proceeds help support the nonprofit organization's mission "as well as our community focus area of bringing awareness to and the prevention of domestic violence in Northwest Arkansas."

The money raised from the evening's event will help JLNWA provide resources to those in need in our community.

The masquerade-themed benefit calls for cocktail attire paired with masks and/or theatrical hair and makeup. The evening will include tastes from area food trucks, dancing, drinks and a silent auction.

Individual tickets for Moonlight Masquerade are $125, with tables for 10 available for $1,000. The $500 Promenade Package for two includes Moonlight Masquerade tickets and an overnight stay with round-trip transportation to the fundraiser from Embassy Suites in Rogers. Sponsorships are available.

Information: juniorleaguenwa.org or moonlight@juniorleaguenwa.org.

February

National Wear Red Day

American Heart Association

4 -- American Heart Association backers are encourage to wear red to bring awareness to women's heart health and "ending cardiovascular diseases, the leading cause of death in women." Participants are encouraged to photograph themselves wearing red and post photos on social media, using the hashtag #NWAGoRed and tagging the American Heart Association NWA at @AHAArkansas on Facebook and Instagram, and @AHA_Arkansas on Twitter.

Information: (501) 707- 6600 or goredforwomen.org

Ooh! La, La!

Jackson L. Graves Foundation

10 6:30-9:30 p.m. -- Ooh! La, La!, a chocolate and wine pairing event to benefit the Jackson L. Graves Foundation, will begin with a champagne reception and hors d'oeuvres at The Garden Room in Fayetteville. Organizers say champagne and hors d'ouvres will be followed at 7 p.m. by three "decadent chocolate-inspired courses prepared by Chef Matt Boring, each paired with a fine wine by Southern Glazers."

Tickets for the dressy casual attire event are $100 and limited to 100. Reservations are required to guarantee seating. A limited number of corporate tables are available for $1,000. Proceeds from the event will support the mission and projects of the Jackson L. Graves Foundation. Current health and safety protocols will be followed.

Information: (479) 799-9592 or jacksongraves.org.

Polar Plunge

Special Olympics Arkansas

12 10 a.m. -- The 2022 Beaver Lake Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Arkansas will be at the Prairie Creek Swim Area in Rogers.

Organizers say the Plunge "is a major fundraiser for our program. We offer 24 polar plunges across the state from January through March; however, the Beaver Lake Polar Plunge is the largest in the state and typically hosts more than 150 polar plungers who raise funds and awareness for our program."

Information: (479) 366-3216 or donna@specialolympicsarkansas.org.

Masquerade

Walton Arts Center

12 6-11 p.m. -- The Walton Arts Center's 10th annual Masquerade Ball will be at the arts center in Fayetteville.

John Furner, Walmart U.S. president and CEO U.S., is the honorary chairman of the event and Jeff Clapper, 8th and Walton, and Tony Waller, Walmart, are honorary co-chairmen.

The evening will include live entertainment and dinner. Black-tie attire is suggested, and masks are essential.

Information: (479) 443-5600 or afreeman@waltonartscenter.org.

