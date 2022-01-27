Celebrate Valentine’s Day with sweet treats from bakeries in Little Rock

This story is a part of The Article, your guide to Arkansas news and culture, presented by the Democrat-Gazette. Sign up for The Article's weekly newsletter here or to see stories that have appeared in past newsletters, go here.

Sharing something sweet is a perfect way to celebrate Valentine's Day with someone you love, and local bakeries are here to help.

Mickey’s Cakes and Sweets

11121 N Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock.

Lovers have two special options from Mickey’s Cakes and Sweets: the Sweetheart Package, which includes two petit fours, two cake pops and three chocolate-covered strawberries, and the Cupid’s Kit, which includes four assorted cake shooters. Heart-shaped cakes, conversation heart cookies and more are also on offer.

https://www.toasttab.com/mickeys-cakes-sweets/v3/#d04fa731e-047c-462e-969a-022184063877dbcf32d6c-0d58-47e7-b570-6a8fe2ba9bd3

Cinnaholic

12800 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock.

Cinnaholic’s Sweetheart Box offers two customized cinnamon rolls, two chocolate-covered strawberries, two mini cookies and two mini brownies. Treats are also available individually.

https://www.cinnaholiclittlerock.com/s/order

Dempsey Bakery

323 Cross Street, Little Rock.

Cake, shortbread, chocolate-dipped strawberries and more are on the menu for Valentine’s Day at Dempsey Bakery. All options at the bakery are gluten-, wheat-, soy- and nut-free.

https://www.dempseybakery.com/holiday/

Loblolly Creamery

1423 Main Street, Little Rock.

Aside from the usual variety of ice creams, Loblolly is offering hot cocoa bombs and Valentine’s s’mores kits for the holiday.

https://loblolly--creamery.square.site/?location=11ea621999a87851b0d80cc47a2b63e4#87

Community Bakery

1200 Main Street, Little Rock or 270 S. Shackleford, Little Rock.

Sugar cookies iced to theme are available at Community Bakery, in addition to chocolate-covered strawberries.

https://communitybakery.com/

Blue Cake

315 N. Bowman Road, Little Rock or 6800 Cantrell Road, Little Rock.

In addition to all manner of cakes, petit fours and mini pies, Blue Cake is also offering chocolate-covered strawberries.

https://www.thebluecakecompany.com/online-ordering