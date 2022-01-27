Cleburne County sex offender admits extorting woman

A Cleburne County man with a history of sex offenses dating to 2011 pleaded guilty to extortion in federal court Wednesday before U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr.

Trent Allen Hackney, 31, of Higden was indicted by a grand jury last April on extortion and stalking charges after an FBI investigation into a report by an unidentified 21-year-old woman that she had been the victim of a sexual extortion scheme.

According to court records, Hackney is a Level 3 sex offender registered in Cleburne County and is an active parolee assigned to the Cleburne County Probation and Parole office.

Court records indicated that he was convicted in 2011 of sexual indecency with a child and distributing/possessing or viewing sexually explicit child material. In 2013, he was convicted of second-degree sexual assault and sexual solicitation/indecency with a child. He was arrested last year in Conway on state charges of failure to register as a sex offender and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Hackney appeared Wednesday via video-teleconference from the Arkansas Department of Corrections. The hearing began about 45 minutes late as federal court officials tried to reach corrections officials to get Hackney ready for the hearing.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant told Moody that under the terms of the plea agreement, Hackney would plead guilty to one count of extortion, which carries a possible sentence of two years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine, in exchange for the government dropping the stalking count -- which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

According to a seven-page summary of facts entered into the court record, Hackney contacted the woman pretending to be another woman named Gayelyn White, a former co-worker with whom the victim had had a conversation about getting a "sugar daddy."

Hackney -- under the guise of being the woman's former co-worker -- identified the "sugar daddy" as a man named Brandon Counts, telling her that the man would contact her.

Hackney, pretending to be Counts and several others, extorted the victim, demanding sex and money under the threat of releasing nude photos that he told the victim he'd pulled from her phone after hacking into it, according to the summary.

Eventually, the victim contacted the Lonoke County sheriff's office. Investigators, using the victim's phone, arranged a meeting with Hackney and arrested him during a traffic stop, authorities said.

"Have you had a chance to go over the seven page ... story -- for lack of a better term ... about what the government would try to prove that you did if this case were to go trial?" Moody asked the defendant.

"Yes, sir," Hackney replied.

"Do you agree that every fact in that seven-page letter is accurate?" Moody asked.

"Yes, sir," Hackney repeated.

After accepting Hackney's guilty plea, Moody said a sentencing date will be set following completion of a presentencing report by the U.S. probation office.