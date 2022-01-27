Marriage Licenses

John Hancock, 43, and Heather Tarter, 45, both of Jacksonville.

Kenneth Lewis, 48, and Christine Brown, 52, both of Little Rock.

Daniel Lutman, 23, and Samantha Crabill, 21, both of Sherwood.

Johnathan Hendrix, 32, and Jacinta Correia-Lemana, 28, both of Sherwood.

Wael Nahshal, 22, and Enas Ahmed, 22, both of Pine Bluff.

Benjamin Garlington, 38, and Brooke Atkinson, 28, both of Ward.

Divorces

FILED

22-224. Mehtap Hacioglu v. Yalcin Hacioglu.

22-223. Jasmine Griffin v. Stepfon Hammonds.

22-226. LaRhonda Stackhouse v. Houston Stackhouse.

22-227. Arthur Harris v. Irene Harris.

22-228. Ali Abdullah Alsayari v. Saadia Mohamed Alsayari.

22-230. Christopher Hall v. Heather Hall.

22-231. Thomas Woodroof v. Mary Woodroof.

GRANTED

20-2011. William Merritt v. Melissa Merritt.

21-3236. Erika Estrada v. Jose Ambriz.

21-3993. Dominique Rudley v. Richard Rudley.