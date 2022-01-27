Defensive mastery; Hogs clamp down for fifth consecutive victory

Defense.

That's been the constant in the University of Arkansas men's basketball team's five-game winning streak, and it carried the Razorbacks again in their 64-55 victory over Ole Miss at The Pavilion in Oxford, Miss., on Wednesday night.

After the Rebels shot 52.1% in beating Florida 70-54 at home on Monday night, they dropped to 34.5% (19 of 55) against Arkansas.

For the first time since joining the SEC for the 1991-92 season, the Razorbacks (15-5, 5-3) have held five consecutive conference opponents to under 40% shooting, according to research of Hogstats.com.

In the Razorbacks' previous four games, they held Missouri to 29.2%, LSU to 38.2%, South Carolina to 33.9% and Texas A&M to 37.1%.

"Defensively right now, at least through this stretch, we're playing at an elite level," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "We have really good size in that starting unit from a defensive standpoint.

"I think we've been much more defensive disciplined than we were earlier."

After the Razorbacks started 0-3 in SEC play for the first time since 2009, Musselman inserted senior forward Trey Wade and junior forward Kamani Johnson into the starting lineup against Missouri along with senior guard JD Notae, sophomore forward Jaylin Williams and senior forward Au'Diese Toney and the Razorbacks thrashed the Tigers 87-43.

Johnson had to come out of the lineup because of an ankle injury, but the Razorbacks have continued their domination with senior guard Stanley Umude starting -- and Johnson contributing off the bench against Ole Miss.

"I don't think at any point in the offseason we thought that this would be our starting lineup," Musselman said. "But it is the best lineup for us and how we want to play and how we have gotten off to fairly good starts, and they complement each other."

Defense fueled a 13-0 run by the Razorbacks that pushed their lead over the Rebels to 56-40 on a three-point basket by Notae with 4:26 left.

The Rebels missed six consecutive shots -- including the 6-10 Williams blocking an attempt by 7-0 Nysier Brooks inside -- and had a turnover before Daeshun Ruffin made two free throws to end a scoring drought that lasted 5:48.

"When we use our defense first, we're going to get out in transition and get some easy ones," said Notae, who led the Razorbacks with 25 points, 5 assists and 3 rebounds. "Get some quick shots up and just get back on defense and get another stop."

By holding a fifth consecutive SEC opponent under 40% shooting, the Razorbacks surpassed Arkansas' 1994 national championship team, which held four consecutive under 40% in victories over South Carolina (36.1%), Tennessee (33.3%), Vanderbilt (37.7%) and No. 4 Kentucky (38.2%) according to Hogstats.com.

"Really good listening," Musselman said of what the Razorbacks have been doing to play lockdown man-to-man defense. "Following the game plan.

"Our pick-and-roll coverage, I would say, is the one area that we've really, really improved in. Our pick-and-roll coverage was pretty good at times, horrific against Hofstra [in an 89-81 loss].

"We went back to exactly what we were doing last year after the Hofstra game, and I think we've made baby steps with each outing since we were pathetic on that particular night in [North] Little Rock."

Perimeter defense, a major problem for the Razorbacks earlier this season, has turned into a strength with their last five opponents hitting 26 of 102 three-pointers, including 4 of 18 by Ole Miss.

"I just thought we had shot after shot after shot, mid-range shots, open around the goal," said Rebels Coach Kermit Davis, who is 1-7 against Arkansas with Texas A&M and Ole Miss. "I don't know, give Arkansas credit. They're a physical team.

"Really, if you hold Arkansas -- which is a good offensive team -- to 64 points, you think you win."

Williams had 18 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocked shots and 3 assists. Wade had 12 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists without a turnover and Toney added 7 points and 5 rebounds.

The Razorbacks had 14 turnovers, but they shot 48.0% (24 of 50) and hit 8 of 18 three-points, including Notae going 4 of 10, Wade 2 of 2 and Williams 2 of 3.

"You take that any night on the road," Musselman said of Arkansas' overall shooting. "If we could just eliminate some of those turnovers, I think we could have had a better offensive night.

"But just a really good job by our guys both offensively and defensively."

Johnson had 2 points and 3 rebounds in 8 minutes off the bench.

"Kamani did a great job," Musselman said. "I thought everybody played really well."

Razorbacks sophomore guard Davonte Davis didn't score, but he had three assists and Musselman credited him with defending well.

Sophomore guard Matthew Murrell led the Rebels (10-10, 2-6) with 14 points. Brooks, Ruffin and Tye Fagan each added 10 points.

"We made the right reads honestly, we just didn't knock shots down," Ole Miss guard Austin Crowley said. "I feel like any time we hold a team under 70 in our home town we should win. We just couldn't do that."

For the first time ever in SEC play, the Razorbacks have held opponents to under 60 points in back-to-back road games. They won 65-58 at LSU.

"Coming together, fighting for one another," Notae said of the Razorbacks' defense during their winning streak. "I mean, we're just putting it together.

"And we still can get better. We had a few miscues late, but we're just trying to keep fighting for one another."

Game sketch

RECORDS Arkansas 15-5, 5-3 SEC; Ole Miss 10-10, 2-6

STARS Arkansas senior guard JD Notae (25 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds), sophomore forward Jaylin Williams (18 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocked shots) and senior forward Trey Wade (12 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists).

KEY STAT Ole Miss shot 34.5% (19 of 55) from the field.



