Fayetteville superintendent to retire at end of '22-'23 school year

FAYETTEVILLE -- The School District's superintendent will retire at the end of next school year.

John L Colbert made the announcement at Thursday's School Board meeting. His official retirement date is June 30, 2023.

Colbert, 67, took over as superintendent in 2018 as the district's 12th superintendent.

He has worked in education for 46 years, including 43 with the Fayetteville district. He's the first district staff member to rise through the ranks from teacher to principal to assistant superintendent to superintendent, according to a district news release.

Nika Waitsman, board president, praised Colbert for his leadership over the years.

"He has been an unwavering voice of reason and compassion throughout the covid-19 pandemic, always choosing to do what is best for the health and safety of our students and staff," Waitsman said. "I am personally grateful to have worked alongside him during my tenure as president of the board."



