FBI investigating Jonesboro shootout in which agents killed suspect

The man killed earlier this month by FBI agents in Jonesboro died after a shootout with officers trying to arrest him on weapons charges, according to a news release from the federal agency's Little Rock field office Wednesday.

FBI agents were leading an operation involving Jonesboro police and Craighead County deputies Jan. 12 to arrest Michael Neuman, 31, of Brookland. Investigators received "credible information" that Neuman was a felon who carried multiple firearms at all times and was "anti-law enforcement," so FBI tactical personnel were called to assist with the arrest, the release states.

Neuman was to be arrested on charges related to being a felon in possession of a gun, and agents also wanted to search his residence and vehicle.

Little Rock FBI spokesman Connor Hagan on Wednesday afternoon was not able to say anything more about Neuman or his activities.

FBI agents arrived near Neuman's work on Falls Street in Jonesboro with flashing lights and sirens around 4:15 p.m. and began giving Neuman commands.

Instead of obeying the commands, Neuman moved to cover and drew a gun, firing multiple shots toward agents, who returned fire, the release states. Neuman was shot dead, and no FBI agents were injured.

After the gunfight, investigators worked the scene in Jonesboro and also searched Neuman's residence. Between his home and vehicle, multiple guns were found, authorities said.

An FBI Shooting Incident Review Team is still working on a "thorough, factual and objective" investigation of the incident, the release states.

Friday, The New York Times reported that members of the FBI's Hostage Rescue Team involved in the high-risk Jonesboro arrest were also at the hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, that resulted in the death of hostage-taker Malik Faisal Akram.

However, Hagan would not confirm Wednesday that members of the unit had been deployed at both locations. He referred the question to the agency's National Press Office, which hadn't responded to a request for comment late Wednesday.