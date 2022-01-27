Federal judge OKs additions to Mills High School but declines granting unitary status to Pulaski County Special district

Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. on Wednesday approved plans for the enhancement of the Mills University Studies High School campus in the Pulaski County Special School District.

The projects, to cost approximately $19 million, are:

• Ten additional classrooms, attached to the current facility if practicable.

• Improvements to the ROTC building to meet Cadet Command Regulation 145-2.

• A softball field.

• A 2,200-seat arena.

Marshall, the presiding judge in a 39-year-old federal Pulaski County school desegregation lawsuit, denied the Pulaski County Special district's request that the district be declared unitary or desegregated in regard to its facilities based on the proposal.

He said the district must show good faith in carrying out the plan.

The judge set up a schedule for the district leaders to make regular reports to him and to the public on the Mills issue. He also authorized attorneys and monitors for Black students in the district to continue to monitor the district for compliance with its desegregation obligations.

[DOCUMENT: Read the order in the desegregation case » arkansasonline.com/127order/]

Marshall, in a May 6 order in the long-running lawsuit, called for the Pulaski County Special district to propose to him a plan to "square up" inequities between the Mills' campus, which is in a more heavily Black residential section of the district, and Robinson Middle School, which is in a more affluent, predominantly white residential area.

The two schools were built at the same time and opened to students in August 2019.

Marshall said in May that both buildings are "excellent facilities," but he called Robinson "superior." "[I]f Mills High gets an A, Robinson Middle gets an A++," the judge wrote at the time.

On Wednesday, in his response to the proposed plans for upgrading Mills, which is on Dixon Road in southeast Pulaski County, Marshall was complimentary.

"The proposal as a whole is impressive, another indication of the District's strong commitment to equal educational opportunities for all students," Marshall said in a five-page order.

"The Court particularly commends the good faith shown in the additional classrooms and the arena project," he said.

"The classrooms are needed; and the large arena tracks the new Sylvan Hills [High School] facility, plus will accommodate Mills's eventual transition to a 5A school."

Marshall said the classrooms and softball field at Robinson Middle School are "the benchmark" for the Mills additions but he encouraged the Pulaski Special district "to do even better for this high school, having the benefit, as it does, of recent experience with innovative practices in facilities, including remote-learning capabilities."

"After full implementation of this comprehensive and responsive proposal, PCSSD will be in substantial compliance on facilities," Marshall wrote.

"But the Court declines the District's request for a unitary declaration based on the proposal alone; it must be implemented in good faith. The Court is confident that it will be, but retains oversight, as it has done on the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District's facilities master plan."

Marshall directed the school district to refine its proposal into a firm plan to submit to the court by July 1.

The district must also file a status report on the building additions by Dec. 1 and in early July and every subsequent December until the work is completed.

"The goal should be completion as soon as practicable, which the Court hopes will be no later than July 2025," Marshall said. "Sooner would be better, of course."