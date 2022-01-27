Firm plans Maumelle distribution warehouse

Tractor Supply Co. announced Wednesday that it will invest $100 million to build a 900,000-square-foot regional distribution center in Maumelle that could create more than 450 jobs by the end of next year.

The facility is expected to open in late 2023 and employ 450 full-time workers, including warehouse and forklift drivers, maintenance and engineering for equipment, transportation and logistics specialists, e-commerce and office-support jobs.

Plans are for the distribution center to service 250 Tractor Supply stores in the region, including the 34 retail outlets the company operates in Arkansas.

Construction in Maumelle's industrial park is to begin this summer and take more than a year to complete. Hiring is to begin in the spring of 2023 with key management positions and continue throughout the summer before the facility is fully operational by the fourth quarter.

"Tractor Supply is excited to begin work on our 10th distribution center, and we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with the Maumelle community," Chief Executive Officer Hal Lawton said in a news release.

The distribution center will be built on a 121-acre tract at Champs Boulevard and Jackie Burnett Drive, company officials said.

The company has been searching for about 18 months for a location in the southeast between other distribution plants in Waco, Texas, and Macon, Ga., according to Colin Yankee, chief supply chain officer for Tractor Supply. The company looked at 11 sites in Central Arkansas before settling on Maumelle.

"Maumelle and Arkansas made a lot of sense to us because of the location and proximity to our vendors," Yankee said, adding that the company has vendors across Arkansas, east Texas, Louisiana and Missouri. "There is the right combination of access to transportation for moving product into the distribution center and out to our stores."

Tractor Supply has quickened the construction of distribution centers to keep up with store growth and a lifestyle shift of its customer base during the pandemic, as more folks moved out of cities and into more open spaces. The Maumelle facility follows quickly on the heels of a similar distribution center being built in northeast Ohio that was announced in mid-2021.

"All those things were an accelerant to our business," Yankee said Wednesday. "And what it meant was our volume grew, and we had to pull forward the construction of these projects so they were more overlapping."

Tractor Supply's customer base is predominantly rural small-business owners, farmers or ranchers who also have livestock or animals, and often includes recreational agricultural operations. The company offers equipment and parts, feed and supplies to support those operations.

Tractor Supply has been opening from 80-100 stores annually over the past decade in rural and suburban communities. "That meant that every few years we have added a new distribution center to support the volume in the store count," Yankee said.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the state is ready to support the company's growth in Arkansas. "Arkansas has a dedicated and skilled workforce that is ready to meet Tractor Supply Company's needs as they embark on this newest expansion," the governor said in a statement.

To help attract the facility, Arkansas is providing incentives that include $1 million from the governor's quick-action fund and another $50,000 training grant. Tractor Supply also will receive seven years of an annual cash rebate based on the number of jobs added and will receive tax refunds on the purchase of building materials and eligible machinery.

Tractor Supply is based in Brentwood, Tenn., and is the largest retail ranch and farm store operator in the United States with more than 46,000 employees. Besides Arkansas, the company has 2,003 stores in 49 states.

Shares of Tractor Supply Co. fell $5.24, or 2.5%, to close Wednesday at $207.12. The company plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 results before the market opens today.