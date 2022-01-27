For brighter future

As we look to the future of the University of Arkansas, we must have a leader who understands Arkansas, who can navigate the complexities of a flagship land-grant institution, and who is unequivocally focused on the student experience.

I am grateful for Interim Chancellor Charles Robinson's service to the university this past semester, and I look forward to continuing to work with him for the foreseeable future. As we build on two decades of transformation on our campus, including the establishment of an Honors College and Graduate School in 2002; classification as an R1 research institution in 2011; massive growth of our business, engineering, and arts programs; and the establishment of I3R, we must look toward a permanent chancellor who needs to be selected with the students' voice at the forefront of the decision.

Since our previous chancellor resigned over the summer, the questions about "what's next" have been frequent. Unfortunately, the flow of information has been less frequent. There are many stakeholders who will have a voice in helping choose our next chancellor. However, many of those in control of this decision do not spend each day on our campus.

This decision cannot be made lightly. The process must be transparent and include the voices of students, faculty, and staff members from across campus. A top-down approach risks leaving out key stakeholders, something our community cannot afford.

Our campus must have transparency in this process. Covid-19 has defined our campus' experiences over the past two years and has significantly impacted the mental health and academics of our students. We will not emerge from this unless we work together. Students, the university's most important stakeholders, cannot feel as though their voices have been swept under the rug, and students must be present on the committee that will select the next chancellor.

When I imagine the University of Arkansas in 10 years and the leaders that guide us there, I see a campus with world-class innovative research and research opportunities, a thriving classroom with a multitude of nationally recognized departments and degree programs, sporting events that unite our entire state, dedicated support for the graduation and retention of our students, and a student body that represents Arkansans.

The leader who will make this vision a reality must exhibit some exceptional qualities. First, they must understand Arkansas and believe in the pivotal role that the university plays in its future. Second, they must have experience in leading a university, especially a flagship institution with varying priorities and stakeholders. A track record of strong, transformative leadership will be necessary to guide our university to the future. Finally, they must be empathetic toward others and the concerns of our entire campus community, specifically our student body.

We must look toward a brighter future for this university, and students are the answer. If we focus on the student experience, select a chancellor who puts students first, and support that leader in their decision-making, we will push this campus forward. I know students are ready and willing to contribute, especially on an issue as pronounced as this, and I am looking forward to the conversation.

Coleman Warren is student body president at the University of Arkansas, a Truman Scholar, and a Rhodes Scholar. Reach him at asgpres@uark.edu.