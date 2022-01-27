Fort Smith postpones certain Black History Month events because of covid

FORT SMITH -- Events scheduled for February across the city celebrating Black History Month have been postponed to June due to covid numbers and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations regarding large gatherings.

This includes Mayor George McGill's annual Black History Gala, originally scheduled for Feb. 25, and the performance of "A Raisin In The Sun" at ArcBest Performing Arts Center scheduled for Feb. 4.

"Needless to say, covid has greatly impacted, not our willingness to hold them, but it's impacted our ability to do things with some assurance around safety," McGill said. "The big Black History events are being pushed to June. Hopefully between now and then we can get some semblance of direction that this covid thing is going to go."

"Although February is designated as Black History Month, we should keep in mind Black history is American history, and it should be celebrated every day," said Jurena Storm, government affairs liaison for the mayor's office. "Also, with the push back, that will allow us to incorporate Juneteenth into our activities, since that's a new holiday and a new learning experience for everyone. It will just add to the richness of our history and give more educational opportunities."

June 19, or Juneteenth, is the day federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 -- over two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation -- to take control of the state and ensure all enslaved people were freed.

Last year, President Joe Biden proclaimed Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Storm said more information regarding the postponed events will be shared at the end of February.

One event still being held is the screening of a short film commissioned by McGill in collaboration with Malco Theaters and radio station KISR.

"The Fabric of Fort Smith" highlights Black individuals and entities contributing to the history of the city.

"We are a big part of that history, and we want to share that," McGill said. "The more history that we know about the various cultures in our city, the closer we become as neighbors, as friends, and we can appreciate the contributions that others have made to make us what I call a premiere city."

The 25-minute documentary will be screened at The Malco Theater at 1200 S. Waldron Road on Feb. 11-13 at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Storm said McGill will also be present at 12:30 p.m. each day to welcome visitors to the 1 p.m. show.

Tickets are $4 at the door or $5 online and can be purchased at redefiningblackhistoryfortsmith.eventbrite.com.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Fort Smith Historical Society.