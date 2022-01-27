Glasper scores 25 to lead Fayetteville past Bentonville

FAYETTEVILLE -- Playing on consecutive nights didn't slow down league-leading Fayetteville.

Landon Glasper scored 25 points to lead Fayetteville to a 75-68 victory over Bentonville in a 6A-West Conference game that was postponed from last week. Sophomore Ornette Gaines added 18 points while Mason Simpson and Jadyn Haney contributed 12 apiece for the Bulldogs (14-4, 6-0).

Hayden Shanks scored 19 points to lead Bentonville (13-6, 3-3).

Makeup games have become common with the weather and Covid-related issues. Both teams played on Tuesday with Fayetteville winning 69-61 in overtime against Rogers Heritage and Bentonville falling 60-52 to Springdale in 6A-West Conference action.

Glasper, who scored 31 points against Heritage, took even more control of the Fayetteville offense after Gaines picked up his third foul and went to the bench with five minutes, 6 seconds left in the third quarter.

"Landon, he has no fear," Fayetteville coach Brad Stamps said. "He's been through it for three years on the big stage. He's just one of those guys who competes. It doesn't matter who he's playing against."

Simpson also picked up the slack with two 3-pointers while being closely guard to put Fayetteville ahead 54-50 after three quarters. Simpson added a third 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to put Fayetteville ahead 69-62.

"(Simpson) spends so much time in the gym working on his craft," Stamps said. "About three days a week he's up at 6 o'clock in the morning getting shots up. So, it's good to see a young man who puts in that work get rewarded like he did tonight."

Jayden Lee, who was scoreless until the fourth quarter, made a 3-pointer to put Bentonville briefly ahead at 59-58. But Gaines scored then Glasper turned a steal into a dunk that fired up the Fayetteville student section and gave the Bulldogs a 62-59 lead with under four minutes to play.

Glasper, Gaines, and Shanks took turn scoring in a first half that ended with Fayetteville holding a 39-36 lead. Glasper and Shanks had 15 points each while Gaines put up 12 in the first half, including a long 3-pointer to give Fayetteville a 32-27 lead midway through the second quarter.

Fayetteville will continue league play at home against Springdale Har-Ber while Bentonville will host Fort Smith Southside on Friday.