Heifer CEO announces retirement; Arkansas-based nonprofit to begin global search for replacement

Heifer International President and Chief Executive Officer Pierre Ferrari will retire in September, the nonprofit announced Thursday.

Ferrari has led Heifer for 12 years using his background in business to help farmers around the world create sustainable business practices, according to a news release. Under Ferrari’s tenure, the nonprofit expanded its animal giving program and helped farmers gain access to affordable financing, the organization said.

“Over the last 12 years, Pierre and the team have transformed Heifer into a leading international development organization, partnering with communities around the world to end hunger and poverty in a sustainable way,” Randi Hedin, chair of Heifer International’s Board of Directors said in a statement.

Heifer International will begin a “global search” for a new CEO soon.

Before arriving at Heifer International in 2010, Ferrari spent 40 years in business, including a long-term stint at Coca-Cola USA. In 1995, Ferrari left Coca-Cola to “focus his energy and business acumen on social issues,” according to his biography on Heifer International’s website.