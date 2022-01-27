Hope O-lineman commits to Hogs

Arkansas added a preferred walk-on commitment from Hope offensive lineman Kai Hamilton on Thursday.

Hamilton, 6-4, 308 pounds, had interest from Henderson State, Southern Arkansas, Arkansas-Monticello, Arkansas Tech and others.

Hope coach Phillip Turner was hired four years ago and has witnessed Hamilton improve since then. He credits offensive line coach Jared Morrow for aiding Hamilton’s development.

“My first year was his ninth-grade year and his development over those four years has been awesome,” Turner said. “I give a lot of credit to my offensive line coach. I hired him this year and he really helped Kai develop. He was one of our offensive captains. Sometimes he had to call plays because we had a 10th-grade quarterback.”

Hamilton, who recorded a 320-pound bench press, 460 squat and 265 power clean last summer, shows a nasty streak on film.

“He had 74 pancakes and he gave up one sack this year because he slipped,” Turner said. “Some of the coaches in our league said he was the best offensive lineman in the league.”











