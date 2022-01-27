LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Hump day features Joe Purdy at White Water Tavern





Maul, Writhing Shadows, Morbid Visionz and Severe Headwound perform at 7 p.m. today ($12); Modeling hosts a record release show, along with Chord Jocks and Way Away, at 9 p.m. Friday ($10); and Joe Purdy along with Earl Buck, performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday ($25) at White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com.

Purdy, who was born in Fayetteville, worked as a counselor at a private school but left Arkansas for Los Angeles in 2001, where he learned to write songs and play piano. He was recruited by movie director J.J. Abrams to write a song for the TV series, "Lost," and the resulting song, "Wash Away," became a hit. He has since released 14 albums.

◼️ Randall King, along with opening act Aaron Copeland, performs at 8:15 p.m. today ($15); an Aquarius "Glow Party" featuring Kramer, Pineapplebeatz, Tactical Nuke, DZNVTZ, Gibbs and Bowz-n-Bangerz perform at 8 p.m. Friday ($10); Nonpoint, Discrepancies and Artifas perform at 7:15 p.m. Saturday ($20) at the Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 823-0090; revroom.com.

◼️ Bluesboy Jag and Carey Griffin perform from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday at the Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com.

◼️ Brian Nahlen performs from 7-9 p.m. Friday at Stone's Throw Stifft Station, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 379-8663; stonesthrowbeer.com.

◼️ Steve Boyster performs from 8-10 p.m. Friday and Rob & Tyndall perform from 8-10 p.m. Saturday at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock, (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com.

◼️ Sir Charles Jones performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Bada Bing Grille 2, 1400 145th St., Little Rock. Tickets range from $30 to $200. (501) 333-9300.

◼️ Bree Ogden performs from 8-11 p.m. today; Brian Mullen performs from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday; DJ AB Pineapplebeatz performs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday; and JR Neal performs from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com.

◼️ Jet 420 performs at 9 p.m. Friday and DJ/VJ G Force performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.

◼️ Ben Byers performs at 7 p.m. Friday and Dudecalledrob performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com.

◼️ Any Given Room, Frailstate, Elements and Tiny Towns perform at 7 p.m. Friday ($15) and Sledge, Go for Gold, Tribal Gaze, Tiny Towns and Second Life perform for a show to memorialize Arkansas rocker Tanner Melton, who died Jan. 22, at 7 p.m. Saturday ($15 advance, $20 day of show) at Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St., Little Rock, (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com.

◼️ Jason & Robby perform at 8 p.m. today; Mister Lucky performs at 9 p.m. Friday and Jack Fancy performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill in Little Rock, 12111 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com/jjslittlerock.

◼️ Jacques Courtney performs from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at The Grind Coffee Bistro at Pettaway, 501 E. 21st St., Little Rock. Tickets are $15 advance, $20 at the door. (501) 476-7511.

MAUMELLE

Stone the Crow with Billy Masters perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday at Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365, Maumelle, (501) 800-1123.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Social media influencer and YouTube star JoJo Siwa, on the road with her “D.R.E.A.M. Tour,” performs Monday at Simmons Bank Arena. (Invision/AP file/Richard Shotwell)

Jojo Siwa performs at 7 p.m. Monday in her "D.R.E.A.M. Tour" at Simmons Bank Arena, Interstate 30 and East Broadway, North Little Rock, in a show that was rescheduled from June 6, 2020 and Aug. 17, 2021. Tickets range from $39.50 to $69.50; ticketmaster.com.

Siwa, 18, is a singer, dancer and YouTube personality, known for her two seasons on "Dance Moms" with her mother. She was included on the 2020 list of "Time" magazine's most influential people in the world.

◼️ Hummin' Bird performs at 9 p.m. Friday ($7) and Recognizer, along with opening act Stephen Neeper & The Wild Hearts, perform at 8 p.m. Saturday ($7) at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.

ROLAND

Charlotte Taylor performs at 3 p.m. Saturday and Ashtyn Barbaree performs at 3 p.m. Sunday on the patio of the River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland, (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com.

BENTON

Randall Shreve performs from 6-9 p.m. today at Valhalla, 226 W. South St., Benton, (501) 316-4082.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 5:45-8:45 p.m. Sunday at Chepe's Mexican Grill, 17324 I-30 Frontage Road, Benton, (501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com.

CADDO VALLEY

Sometimes Sideways perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive, Caddo Valley, (702) 379-6632.

◼️ Dreadin' Monday performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Silverado's, 295 Malvern Road, Caddo Valley, (870) 260-1349.

CAMDEN

Braydon Watts performs at 7 p.m. Friday at Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE, Camden, (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com.

CONWAY

Brian Ramsay performs at 7 p.m. today; Smokey Emerson performs at 7 p.m. Friday and Josiah Spicer performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive, Conway, (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com.

◼️ Big Shane Thornton performs at 8 p.m. today; Ryan Harmon performs at 9 p.m. Friday and Huckleberry Jam performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Conway, (501) 205-0576.

◼️ Akeem Kemp performs at 8 p.m. Friday ($5) and The Wandering Troubadours perform at 8 p.m. Saturday ($5) at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway, (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ Clayton Nichols performs at 8:30 p.m. today; Jack Fancy performs at 9 p.m. Friday; and Tom Cridland performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill in Conway, 1010 Main St., Suite A, Conway, (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com/jjsconway.

EL DORADO

Huckleberry Jam with Luke Williams performs at 7 p.m. Friday and Trey Johnson and Jason Willmon perform at Mulekick at Mad, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado. Admission is free. (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com.

◼️ Three Dog Night performs at 7:30 p.m. today at First Financial Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado. Tickets range from $34 to $84. Veritas perform at 6 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $9.11. (870) 444-3007; eldomad.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Tracy Lawrence performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Auditorium, 36 S. Main St., Eureka Springs. Tickets are $69 or $59, (479) 253-7788; TheAud.org.

◼️ Los Roscoes perform at 5 p.m. today and Patti Steel, with Michael Tisdale, performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs, (479) 363-6755; wanderloolodge.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

Joe Purdy performs for a sold-out show at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Roots HQ Listening Room, 1 E. Mountain St., Fayetteville, fayettevilleroots.org

FORT SMITH

"The Honcho Song Swap," featuring J.R. Carroll, Drayton Farley and Parker Ryan will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith. Tickets are $10 advance, $15 the day of the show. (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

HOT SPRINGS

Turquoise Tiger performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Maxine's, 700 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 321-0909; maxineslive.com

◼️ Jocko performs at 8 p.m. today at The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill, 4330 Central Ave., Suite A, Hot Springs, (501) 525-1616; blitzedpig.com.

◼️ Cliff & Susan perform from 4-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and The Fraze performs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday in Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino, 2705 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 625-5296; oaklawn.com.

◼️ DJ Courier performs at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Starlite Club, 230 Ouachita Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 624-6686.

◼️ The Shari Bales Band performs from 9-11:55 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs, (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 5:30-8 p.m. today at Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 526-9797; from 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave., (501) 623-7771, arlingtonhotel.com; from 9:30 to 11:55 p.m. at Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 701-4544; and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Sunday brunch at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa.

◼️ East End Band performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Saddlebag's Bar & Grill, 4977 Albert Pike Road, Hot Springs, (501) 767-2247.

◼️ Scott Vise, RJ Coulombe and Patti Savage will preside over an open mike/jam night from 7-10 p.m. today at The Trough, 833 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 701-4390.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Rick McKean performs from 7-9 p.m. Friday; Liquid Kitty performs from 7-10 p.m. Saturday and The Beale Street Blues Trio performs at 3 p.m. Sunday ($15) at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village, (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.

MAGNOLIA

Brody McKinney performs from 7-10 p.m. Friday and Andy Whitton performs from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Mulekick Magnolia, 2158 N. Jackson St., Magnolia. Admission is free. (870) 562-2600; mulekickmag.com.

MORRILTON

The Joseph Logue Band performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Lost Corner performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, Morrilton. Admission is $5. 1222 ½ E. Broadway St., (501) 354-8937.

PARAGOULD

Ronnie McDowell, along with Possum Tracks (Allen Hilbert in "The Great George Jones Tribute"), performs at 7 p.m. Friday at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St., Paragould. Tickets range from $25 to $100, (870) 897-4440; collinstheatre.com

TICKETS

Bob Dylan brings his "Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour" to Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock for a show at 8 p.m. April 11, and tickets, ranging from $63.50 to $129.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Robinson Center box office, or (501) 244-8800 or Ticketmaster.com