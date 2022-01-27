Adam Weiss, director of The Carter Center’s Guinea Worm Eradication Program in Atlanta, says only 14 human cases of infection from the parasite, which can grow up to 3 feet long, were reported last year as the world nears eradication of the waterborne pest — a lifetime goal of former President Jimmy Carter.

Pope Francis, 85, after telling his general audience in Rome of pain from an inflamed knee ligament that doctors said commonly afflicts older people, drew applause by joking, “I don’t know why it happened to me.”

Catherine Pugh, the ex-Baltimore mayor serving a three-year sentence in a self-dealing scandal over the sale of her “Healthy Holly” children’s books to schools and other public institutions, has left an Alabama federal prison for community confinement in the Baltimore area.

Michelle Lujan Grisham, New Mexico’s governor who has no education experience, signed up as a substitute teacher to help out amid the state’s shortage and is scheduled for her first duty in an elementary classroom.

Shahab, one of 17 Iranians arrested in Tehran for posting videos of pranks such as hitting sometimes terrified passersby in the face with pies in a bid for Instagram viewers, told a newspaper that he only wanted to make people happy and gives his victims $20 afterward and offers to wash their clothes.

Jacek Kastelaniec, director of Poland’s Auschwitz Pledge Foundation, said bystanders’ indifference is often described as among the worst experiences by Nazi death camp survivors as he announced $34,000 grants to fight tolerance of hatred and discrimination.

Josh Stein, North Carolina’s attorney general, is seeking billions of dollars in a lawsuit filed against a Texas company that routed tens of millions of robocalls to the state over a five-month period that, Stein said, included some by scammers intent on fraud.

Jeff Flake has presented his credentials as the new U.S. ambassador to Turkey two years after retiring as Arizona’s U.S. senator and writing a book, “Conscience of a Conservative” that is critical of former President Donald Trump.

Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, has received a California restraining order against a Virginia woman whose emails have gone from claims of being his wife and the mother of his twins to images of a firearm and ammunition, and who has shown up twice at his home, his security guard said.