Indonesia moves to construct new capital

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- The Indonesian government plans to move the country's capital from congested, polluted Jakarta to the island of Borneo.

President Joko Widodo envisions the construction of a new capital as a solution for the problems plaguing Jakarta, reducing its population while allowing the country to start fresh with a "sustainable city" that has good public transportation, is integrated with its natural environment and is in an area that's not prone to natural disasters.

"The construction of the new capital city is not merely a physical move of government offices," Widodo said last week ahead of parliament's approval of the plan. "The main goal is to build a smart new city ... toward an Indonesia based on innovation and technology based on a green economy."

Skeptics worry, however, about the environmental impact of putting a 990-square-mile city in Borneo's East Kalimantan province, which is home to an array of wildlife, as well as the $34 billion commitment to the project amid a global pandemic.

"There are threats to water systems and risks of climate change, threats to flora and fauna, and threats of pollution and environmental damage," said Dwi Sawung, an official with the WALHI environmental group.

First proposed in 2019, Widodo's plan to establish the city of Nusantara will entail constructing government buildings and housing from scratch.

Initial estimates were that some 1.5 million civil servants would be relocated to the city, though ministries and government agencies are still working to finalize that number. It will be located in the vicinity of Balikpapan, an East Kalimantan seaport with a population of about 700,000.

Jakarta has been described as the world's most rapidly sinking city.

At the current rate, it is estimated that one-third of the city could be submerged by 2050. The main cause is uncontrolled groundwater extraction, but it has been exacerbated by the Java Sea rising due to climate change.

Beyond that, the city's air and groundwater are heavily polluted. It floods regularly, and the streets are so clogged that it is estimated that congestion costs the economy $4.5 billion a year.

The committee overseeing the construction is led by Abu Dhabi's crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and also includes Masayoshi Son, the billionaire founder and chief executive of Japanese holding company SoftBank, and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, who currently runs the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.

State funds will pay for 19% of the project, with the rest coming from cooperation between the government and business entities and from direct investment by state-run companies and the private sector.

Public Works and Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said initial planning had been carried out by clearing 138,800 acres of land to build the presidential palace, the national parliament and government offices, and roads linking the capital to other cities in East Kalimantan.

The idea is to have the core government area done by 2024, Hadimuljono said. Current plans are for about 8,000 civil servants to have moved to the city by then.

Widodo previously said he expected that the Presidential Palace would be moved to the new capital city before he ends his second term in 2024, along with the Home, Foreign, and Defense ministries and the State Secretariat.

The whole relocation process is scheduled to be completed by 2045.