Jeff Dunham and 'friends' at arena

Ventriloquist-comedian Jeff Dunham and his "cohorts" (including Peanut the Woozle, Walter, Jose Jalapeno, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist) take the stage for their touring "Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?" show, 3 p.m. Sunday at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena. Remaining tickets are $52.50 (plus service charges). Visit ticketmaster.com.
ADVERTISEMENT
Jeff Dunham and 'friends' at arenaby Eric E. Harrison | Today at 1:31 a.m.
Jeff Dunham and "friends" — (from left) Bubba J., Walter, Peanut, Achmed the Dead Terrorist and Jose Jalapeno — take over North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena on Sunday. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT