Jeff Dunham and 'friends' at arena





Ventriloquist-comedian Jeff Dunham and his "cohorts" (including Peanut the Woozle, Walter, Jose Jalapeno, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist) take the stage for their touring "Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?" show, 3 p.m. Sunday at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena. Remaining tickets are $52.50 (plus service charges). Visit ticketmaster.com.



