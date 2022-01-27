Karen Whatley, chief legal counsel for Arkansas governor, to replace retiring 6th Judicial District judge

Karen Whatley, Gov. Asa Hutchinson's chief legal counsel for the past four months, will replace retiring Circuit Judge Barry Sims of the Little Rock-based 6th Judicial District, the governor announced Wednesday.

Sims is stepping down from the bench at the end of next month after more than 18 years as a judge in the judicial circuit of Perry and Pulaski counties. Sims is the circuit's senior criminal court judge with a docket entirely of criminal cases.

Whatley, 52, a former federal prosecutor, will serve the remainder of his six-year term through December 2024. The position pays $180,129 annually. She earned $133,059 as Hutchinson's legal chief.

"Karen will be an exceptional judge. Her expansive experience in criminal law makes her the appropriate appointee for this position. I am thankful for Karen's service to my office and the State of Arkansas," the governor said in a news release announcing the appointment. "I wish Judge Barry Sims well in his impending retirement."

Voters will choose her replacement in the spring 2024 primaries. As an appointed judge, Whatley is prohibited by law from seeking election to the position.

This is the third job that Hutchinson, a term-limited Republican in his final year as governor, has chosen for Whatley. She was his director of legislative and agency affairs from August 2018 until last October when Hutchinson promoted her to chief legal counsel.

"I would like to thank Governor Hutchinson for this appointment. Being a part of the judiciary is an honor and a great responsibility, and I look forward to continuing to serve the State of Arkansas in this capacity," Whatley said in the release.

Before going to work for the governor, Whatley was executive director of the Arkansas State Medical Board. She spent four years in private practice with the Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard law firm in Little Rock after nearly 14 years as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Arkansas where she developed a reputation for deciphering complex financial crimes.

In 2011, Whatley was the lead prosecutor in the case of Kevin Harold Lewis, a former Little Rock lawyer who pleaded guilty to defrauding nine banks in Little Rock, Cabot, Bald Knob, Batesville and Augusta, causing one to collapse. The case was said to be one of the largest, if not the largest, fraud case in Arkansas history. Lewis was sentenced to almost 10 years in prison and ordered to pay $39.5 million in restitution.

One of Whatley's final cases as a federal prosecutor was that of Debra Shannon, who had been the chief financial officer at the Black River Area Development Corp. in Pocahontas for 37 years. Shannon pleaded guilty in September 2012 to embezzling $390,736.

The development corporation administers programs to assist low- to moderate-income residents of Clay, Lawrence and Randolph counties. Shannon was sentenced to 30 months in prison in January 2013 and ordered to pay $426,151 in restitution.

Whatley, a married mother of two, also worked for Little Rock defense attorney Jack Lassiter during her 28-year law career.

Sims, 62, was first elected to the circuit court in 2002, after winning a three-person race to replace retiring Judge John Plegge. He passed the bar in 1985 and was a North Little Rock district judge for about five years. He was reelected without opposition in 2020.

Sims is retiring to spend more time with his family. His wife of 33 years, Suzanne, retired last year, and they have three grown children, three grandchildren ages 1-5, and an adopted 5-year-old son.