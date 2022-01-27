What grade for Joe?

OK, Mr. Brummett, you and and all you other proud Biden team members worked your little hearts out a little over a year ago to get your dream team in; blood and sweat and money and tears to throw Evil Orange Man out.

So, give yourselves a grade for your first year. Oh, you already know the grade we conservatives give your team, so don't wait on us.

When you look at the pictures of the terrified Afghans clinging to our fleeing planes and the skeletal children starving in the mountains of Afghanistan who were well-fed and safe only one short year ago, what grade do you give Biden's foreign affairs team?

How about the awful gasoline price increases and inflation jumping from less than 2 percent to 7 percent, along with the 1970s Moscow-like empty shelves, again, in one short year? Wasn't that just a dandy idea, shutting down that ol' nasty Keystone pipeline?

What grade do you give your economic team?

And how about that dandy job on our covid-infested southern border?

And, of course, we cannot forget the carjackings and smash and grabs and murdering of the innocents as they work at burger joints and how your national team jumped right in there to help these big, Democrat-run cities protect their good citizens.

A ... B ... F? What grade?

Getting rid of Trump ... was it worth it? Really?

So, perhaps, if Mr. Brummett has any spare time from exposing young people as he passes batons, he can grade his team for us Walmart shoppers.

EDWARD CHEVALLIER

Horseshoe Bend

But Lola was funny

I came across a clipping I saved from July 13, 2000, of two days of Lola followed by your "Dear Readers" note that it was being discontinued because it had a scatological joke which exceeded the boundaries of good taste for the comics pages.

Come on, it really is a funny strip that will make us readers smile. Can you please lighten up and reinstate Lola?

ALICE WITTERMAN

Batesville

Someone must listen

Thank you, Laura Golbuff, for saying what a lot of us feel. Thank you, Carol Ann Bone, for your clear thoughts during a chaotic and confusing time.

Too bad the powers that be in Arkansas can't hear because their dunce caps are covering their ears.

JEAN WHITE

Little Rock

Surely he misspoke

Did the minority leader of the Senate, Mitch McConnell, perhaps really mean to say there is no need for the proposed voting changes because Black Americans vote in the same percentages as Indians?

Perhaps a few of the white male Republicans who represent me in Washington would like to tell the public their views.

LEDRIDGE DAVIS

Hot Springs