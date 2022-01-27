Little Rock School District presents plans to public for closing, combining, repurposing campuses

Carver Magnet Elementary School's emphasis on science, math and technology would expand to accommodate Booker Magnet School's fine arts program if the two schools are combined, Little Rock Superintendent Mike Poore said Wednesday.

He also said no staff members would lose district jobs as the result of the plan to combine Booker with Carver at the newer, 1989 Carver campus, but the jobs may be at different sites in the district.

Poore made the comments at the first of a series of district-hosted virtual and in-person forums that will take place in the coming weeks.

The purpose of the forums is to describe and get public response to proposals for closing, combining and repurposing multiple schools in the coming 2022-23 school year.

The "Blueprint 2.0" plan is intended to "right-size" the 21,000-student district to its generally declining enrollment -- particularly on the east side of the district.

"The Blueprint plan brings value to our students, our educators and to our bottom line," Poore said in Wednesday's online forum in which community members sent in questions and comments regarding Booker and Carver.

In response to about a half-dozen questioners, Poore and his staff said Carver, with 175 students in kindergarten through fifth grades, is being recommended as the campus to be retained. That's largely because it is newer and the district owns the building and land at 2100 E. Sixth St.

The district owns Booker, which was built as a junior high with a gymnasium and track in 1963, but the district leases the property the school sits on at 2016 Barber St. The older school, which has an enrollment of about 265 this year, also needs new windows and other building improvements, including asbestos abatement.

Poore said combining the schools would require modifications at Carver to accommodate the Booker arts program, which includes orchestra and dance instruction. But the combination would enable more grade-level teacher collaboration and the likelihood of a full-time counselor and nurse and even an assistant principal if enrollment exceeds 450, he said.

Poore said previously that a vacant Booker campus could be used to house some Central High students while new classrooms and a field house are being built at Central. He said Wednesday that would be done only as a last resort and that the plan is to keep all Central students on that campus.

In November, Poore presented the board with the Blueprint 2.0 plan for closing and/or repurposing schools beginning in the 2022-23 school year. He announced a month later that he will retire at the end of this school year.

Poore said Wednesday that he didn't want to leave the problem of closing schools to a new superintendent, as "this is tough stuff" and would shorten any honeymoon a new leader would have with the community.

"It's our responsibility to act in a timely manner on issues that confront us -- on trying to improve the delivery of education and use resources effectively," he also said.

The School Board is expected to act on the facility recommendations at its Feb. 24 meeting.

In addition to merging Booker into Carver, the proposals call for:

• Moving Carver's pre-kindergarten classes to Rockefeller Early Childhood Education Center.

• Closing Baseline and Meadowcliff elementaries and reassigning those children to other schools in advance of the opening of a new kindergarten-through-eighth-grade school on what is the former McClellan High site.

• Making Western Hills Elementary the headquarters for the Ignite Virtual Academy for grades kindergarten through 12.

• Assigning two pre-kindergarten classes at Terry Elementary to Romine Early Childhood Center to create more kindergarten-through-fifth-grade space at Terry, and reassigning the prekindergarten program at Jefferson Elementary to Fair Park Early Childhood Education Center.

• Assigning two pre-kindergarten classes at Martin Luther King Elementary to Stephens Elementary to make room for possibly serving children of employees at nearby Arkansas Children's Hospital.

The proposals come at the same time the district is not only building a new school at the McClellan site but also planning a new high school in the northwest part of the city.

The Little Rock district is hosting additional online and in-person public forums on the campus changes at the following dates and times:

• Feb. 1: An online forum from 6-7:30 p.m. on possibly closing Baseline and Meadowcliff elementary campuses and reassigning pupils to other district schools.

• Feb 3: An online forum from 6-7:30 p.m. on plans to make Western Hills home to the district's Ignite Virtual Academy and to shift the location of some pre-kindergarten classrooms.

• Feb. 8: An in-person forum from 6-7:30 p.m. at Little Rock Southwest High.

• Feb. 24: The public can provide public comment via Zoom during the regular Little Rock School Board meeting that begins at 5:30 p.m.

All sessions will be available for viewing on the district's YouTube page: www.lrsdlive.com.

While stakeholders are watching the presentations on the district's YouTube channel, they may submit questions or comments to Blueprint@lrsd.org as the meetings are underway.

Submitted questions or comments will be shared with presenters for live response. For questions not answered live during virtual sessions, responses will be provided in a Frequently Asked Questions document, along with related information on the district's website: lrsd.org.

Stakeholders may also use an online tool to provide additional feedback. Using the online tool, the Little Rock School District community will be asked to provide input to enhance and improve recommendations. All submissions will be made public and will be presented to the School Board.