Maker Space: Just name it, and Gina Gallina can crochet it

Follow along with Gina Gallina and her art on Instagram @ginarosegallina.

If you saw the giant crocheted strawberry hanging in front of Fayetteville's Walker-Stone House or, right down the street, caught the "yarn bombing" of Maxine's, or saw the installation "Yarnography," you know how talented and creative artist Gina Gallina, now of Fayetteville but formerly of Eureka Springs, can be. She answered some questions for Maker Space about life as an creative.

Q: Please tell us a little bit about your work. What do you create?

A: I am a crochet artist (aka fiber artist ) and I crochet things that are useful, like hats, sweaters, mittens, nose warmers, doilies, blankets, potholders, bacon scarves with fried egg hand warmers and chairs. I also crochet large fun visual pieces like giant six foot strawberries or pineapples, Maxine's on Block Street and huge snakes. I once crocheted a Queen Bee ballgown along with beautiful and whimsical flowers adorned with bees. I'm currently crocheting a six feet tall flower garden, soon to be revealed in Springdale in April 2022.

Q: When did you first start thinking of yourself as an artist/creator/maker? What were some of the first things you remember creating?

A: It was 2012 when I crocheted a huge taxidermied deer. I just wanted to create something outside of the crochet norm. I got a lot of reactions from my friends, and it fueled the fire after that. Also, I was going through a very difficult time, and crochet was the perfect outlet to channel that unsettling energy.

Q: Where can we see/purchase your work?

A: Through me, on Facebook, at facebook.com/ginargallina. I sometimes use Etsy, but it hasn't been that fruitful. I crochet constantly, so just message me anytime to see what's in the pot. I also take commissions.

Q: As a writer, I sometimes experience writer's block. Do you experience "creator's block" and, if so, what kinds of things inspire you to get over that?

A: I will practice my knitting. Or sometimes watching movies will inspire me. Either a color combo, or someone's outfit, or the typical crochet afghan over the couch will inspire me. I see that a lot -- in "Wayne's World," there is a great hexagon blanket over the couch. I remember getting excited about creating it. I have made a lot of hats inspired by seeing them in movies.

Q: What's your favorite part of the creative process?

A: When it's done. I do love the being in the zone and the rhythm crochet provides, but my mind is always on the finished piece. When it is completed, it's a rush. Immediately I'm thinking, "Whats next?"

Q: Was there a teacher, relative or friend who particularly encouraged you to pursue your art?

A: My grandmother taught me to crochet when I was 8. I have crocheted my entire life. I used to make hats and bags, until the internet went out in 2007 -- and it was out for days. It's what got me fiercely back in to it. So much, that I didn't care if I got the internet working.

Q: Have there been any responses to your art that you found particularly moving or memorable?

A: I love when people say my work makes them happy.

Q: How has your work changed or evolved over time?

A: Well, as a crocheter, my stitches are way better, and I think I am always ready to try new things.

Q: What are some other artists/creators that inspire you?

A: There are SO many. But for the crochet world, I'm going to go with Olek. She is the only crocheter I know that has taken yarn to a fine art level as well as demanding an emotional response.

I also love Lily Chin because she's just incredible and, fun fact, she is the fastest crocheter to date. I am very fast, but she is about 13 stitches ahead of me, and I can't for the life of me catch up.

I also admire Sam Barsky. He knits these amazing sweaters of landmarks, Rubik's cubes, ant farms to name a few. They are priceless pieces of art. As coveted as they are now (not for sale, but he has prints on T-shirts), these sweaters are going to make fiber history. It will be interesting to follow the future of them.

Q: What is one tool in your studio you can't live without?

A: Crochet hook!

Q: What is the best piece of advice you've ever been given?

A: Sometimes, getting what you want is the greatest punishment.

Q: Has rejection ever affected your creative process? Explain.

A: Of course. Rejection and failure is not always personal. It's best to use it as a tool to look at things differently. I just keep crocheting. I can't make everyone happy and a lot of people don't want to be happy.

Q: If you could change one aspect of society through your work, what would it be?

A: A better platform to sell items! And to let go of the "grandma" idea of crocheting. The last time crochet was popular was in the '60s, and now those people are all grown into " grandmas" -- but today all ages and genders are crocheting. It's awesome.

Q: Do you have any advice for a creative just starting out?

A: Don't follow other people's patterns. Create on your own.

Know a maker you'd love to see featured? Email ourtown@nwadg.com.

Gallina collaborated with photographer Jeremy Mason McGraw to create “Yarnography,” a concept photography collection. See the rest of the vibrant, creative photo shoot at globalimagecreation.com. (Courtesy photo/Jeremy Mason McGraw, GlobalImageCreation.com)



NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK The crochet Giant Strawberry by Gina Rose Gallina, of Eureka Springs, hangs from a large tree Monday, April 16, 2018, in front of the Walker-Stone House in downtown Fayetteville. The art piece was part of Green Candy Art Action celebration aimed to create community conversations around waste and sustainability through interactive and participatory art



Crochet Artists Gina Gallina sits in front of her bacon and eggs tapestry holding a yarn cake.

