NAACP sets student competitions

The Pine Bluff Branch NAACP will hold its ACT-SO (Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological, and Scientific Olympics) competitions in March.

ACT-SO is a yearlong achievement program designed to recruit, stimulate and encourage high achievement among African American high school students. The application deadline is Feb. 10, according to a news release.

The categories for competition are: STEM (earth and science, computer science, biology, science engineering, mathematics, medicine and health, physics); Performing Arts (dance, poetry performance, dramatics, music, oratory); Humanities (poetry written, original essay, playwriting, short story, music competition); Visual Arts (architecture, drawing, filmmaking, painting, photography, sculpture); and Business (entrepreneurship).

Competitions are judged by independent professionals in these fields, according to the release.

The NAACP will issue monetary prizes and medals to first-, second- and third-place winners. Those who finish in first place will have the opportunity to compete at the National NAACP ACT-SO competitions in July in Atlantic City, N.J.

If the pandemic prevents face-to-face competition, then the national contests will be held virtually and the Pine Bluff ACT-SO committee will provide coaching and taping of entries for its local winners participating in the national competitions.

First-, second- and third-place winners of the national competitions receive thousands of dollars in prizes as well as the opportunity to be selected for mentorship programs hosted by numerous institutions and major corporations around the country.

Students of African descent from Pine Bluff/Dollarway, White Hall and Watson Chapel schools are eligible to participate. Teachers are encouraged to submit applications for participation by their students, or students can apply for themselves.

Those who are interested can contact Maryann Lee at (870) 718-5330 to receive applications, or they can pick up applications at Indigo Blue Coffeehouse, 212 W. Barraque St. in downtown Pine Bluff.