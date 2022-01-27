New-home sales rise in December

New-home sales increased 11.9% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 811,000 units in December, the highest year-over-year increase since March, as buyers took advantage of lower prices in anticipation of higher interest rates, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday.

The median price of a new home, the point where half the homes sold for more and half for less, fell to $377,700, last month, its lowest level since June but about 4% higher than December 2020.

In the months following the pandemic outbreak in the spring of 2020, new-home sales exploded as people sought out more space. Including December's big increase, sales for 2021 fell 14% from the red-hot 2020.

New-home sales rose in three of the four regions, with the Midwest leading the way with a 56.4% increase. Sales rose 14.9% in the South and nominally in the West, offsetting a 15.6% decline in the Northeast.

Historically low mortgage rates have fed the demand for housing, even though rates are expected to rise as the Federal Reserve dials back its bond purchases to tamp down surging inflation. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on long-term, 30-year mortgages in the U.S. has risen from just over 3% a month ago to 3.5% last week, the highest level since March 2020.

Just as the Fed is expected to announce its first rate hike since the pandemic began, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported Wednesday that for the week ending last Friday, mortgage applications fell 7.1% from the previous week with an even bigger downturn -- about 13% -- in the number of people seeking to refinance existing mortgages.

The National Association of Realtors reported last week that sales of previously occupied homes fell in December for the first time in four months as many would-be buyers bailed, frustrated by the lowest number of available houses in more than two decades.

Median prices for existing homes have also risen at a furious pace, jumping nearly 16% from a year ago to $358,000. Homes sold in an average of 19 days and the number of houses for sale slumped to just 910,000 in December, the fewest since records began in 1999. The lack of previously occupied homes has put additional pressure on home builders, who have amassed huge backlogs of orders to fill in 2022.

"It's very hard for sales to meaningfully grow when there's just not that much available to buy," said Kwame Donaldson, senior economist for real estate website Zillow. "Existing home sales fell back to earth in December after an unexpectedly strong autumn. ... This reversal can be traced to a dramatic decrease in options for buyers."

The inventory of existing homes for sale has fallen 40% from pre-pandemic levels, Donaldson said.

Even with the December decline, it has been a healthy year for home sales. Annual sales reached 6.1 million in 2021, the Realtors association said, up 8.5% from 2020 and the most since 2006, the height of the housing bubble that crashed the following year.

With the Federal Reserve set to raise interest rates as soon as March, home sales are expected to decline this year, said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the Realtors.

Information for this article was contributed by Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press.