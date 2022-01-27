Walmart-linked firm makes fintech move

Walmart Inc. said Wednesday that the financial technology firm it backs will acquire two digital finance companies to serve consumers from a single app.

Hazel, the independent fintech firm that Walmart created with investment firm Ribbit Capital, expects to close on the deals with the apps Even and ONE in the first half of this year pending approval.

Operating under the brand name ONE, the combined business will offer an all-in-one financial services app that consumers can use to get paid and to spend, save and borrow money.

Omer Ismail will serve as ONE's chief executive officer. Brian Hamilton, a co-founder of the existing company ONE, and David Baga, the chief executive of Even, will stay on with the new company in leadership roles, Walmart said.

The transactions mark Hazel's "emergence from stealth mode," Walmart said.

The Bentonville-based retailer said in January 2021 that it was working with Ribbit to create "next-generation digital financial products" for Walmart employees and customers.

Walmart applied for the trademark name Hazel by Walmart in March 2021.

Shares of Walmart fell $1.40, or 1%, to close Wednesday at $135.75.

-- Serenah McKay

Simmons to release report for 4Q today

Simmons First National Corp. is scheduled to release fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings before the stock market opens today. After the release, bank executives are scheduled to hold a conference call at 9 a.m. to discuss the results.

The call can be accessed at (866)-298-7926 with conference ID 7373369. The call will be available in a recorded version for 60 days and can be accessed at simmonsbank.com under the investor relations tab.

Simmons First, based in Pine Bluff, operates as Simmons Bank with more than 200 offices in Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas.

Simmons shares fell 25 cents, or 0.85% on Wednesday to close at $29.23.

-- Andrew Moreau

Arkansas Index ends at 756.20, off 12.48

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 756.20, down 12.48.

"Equities sold off in afternoon trading to close slightly lower for the day following a statement by the Federal Open Market Committee that "it will soon be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate" as the materials and real estate sectors underperformed," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

Shares of Tyson Foods Inc. rose 0.32% to lead the index Wednesday. Shares of Murphy Oil Co. fell 3.6% and Dillard's Inc. shares fell 3.1%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.