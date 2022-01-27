Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

• Richard Brown, 45, of 16196 Blackhawk Trail in Rogers was arrested Tuesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Brown was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Rogers

• Brandon Mussar, 28, of 1007 S. 26th St. in Rogers was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member and domestic battering. Mussar was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Vernon Whelchel, 33, of 3300 Martin Drive in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Whelchel was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.