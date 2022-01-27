Northwest Arkansas Community College sports committee discusses cross country status

BENTONVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas Community College's Sports Committee wants to take the school's cross country program off pilot status.

During a meeting Wednesday, the committee unanimously supported a motion to make cross country a sanctioned sport at the college. The plan still requires approval from the full board of trustees.

The team began competing last year as a three-year pilot program at the college, funded by private donations.

During the committee's discussion Wednesday, it was mentioned that the word "pilot" negatively affected recruiting.

Meanwhile, the committee intends to examine what sports could be added next at the college.