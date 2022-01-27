BASKETBALL

Louisville removes coach

Chris Mack is out as Louisville men’s basketball coach. Mack and the school agreed to part ways and assistant Mike Pegues has been named interim coach for the remainder of the Cardinals’ season. The moves were announced Wednesday following a special joint meeting of the school’s Board of Trustees and the University of Louisville Athletic Association board. Interim athletic director Josh Heird said that Mack will be paid $4.8 million between this fiscal year and the next three fiscal years. Mack leaves after going 6-8 since returning Dec. 1 from a six-game suspension by the school for failing to follow university guidelines in his handling of an extortion attempt by fired Cardinals assistant coach Dino Gaudio last spring. Pegues guided the Cardinals to a 5-1 start while Mack was sidelined and now will try to lift the team out of a slump that includes five losses in its last six games.

Kings’ G injures wrist

Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night’s loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night’s game at the Atlanta Hawks the team’s medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in the wrist. Davis has emerged as a prominent scorer and starter for the struggling Kings. The second-year player is averaging 10.4 points per game. He scored a career-high 35 points on Jan. 19 against Detroit and 22 points the following game against Milwaukee.

GOLF

Horschel leads at Farmers

Top-ranked Jon Rahm closed with an eagle on the tougher South Course at Torrey Pines for a 6-under 66 on Wednesday, trailing leader Billy Horschel by three strokes after the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open. Horschel shot a bogey-free 9-under 63 on the North Course and led Michael Thompson by one stroke. Of the 30 players who shot 67 or better, 26 played the North. Rahm’s was the best score on the South by one over Luke List, Peter Malnati and Cameron Tringale. The players switch courses Thursday and play the final two rounds on the South. Taking advantage of the North’s shorter distances and more forgiving rough, Horschel made five birdies on the front nine, highlighted by a 25-foot putt on the par-4 second hole. The 35-year-old from Florida is seeking his first non-match play victory on the PGA Tour since April 2018. Thompson also played bogey-free, putting him one shot ahead of Stephan Jaeger and Kevin Tway. Rahm’s strong start in San Diego is no surprise: The world No. 1 got his first PGA Tour victory at Torrey Pines in 2017, and he won last year’s U.S. Open on the South Course for his first major. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) was at even-par 72 while playing the North Course.

OLYMPICS

Bobsledder tests positive

U.S. Olympic bobsledder Josh Williamson has tested positive for covid-19 and will not fly with his teammates to China on Thursday, though he remains hopeful of getting there in time for the Beijing Games. Williamson — expected to be part of the USA-1 four-man team in Beijing — tested positive Sunday and revealed his status Wednesday. He has spent the last few days at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center, a U.S. Olympic & Paralympic training site in Southern California, along with many other members of the Beijing-bound bobsled and skeleton teams. He will need to return several negative tests before he’s allowed to fly to China, and everyone arriving in Beijing for the Olympics will need to test negative again upon arrival. He has some time, considering that official training for four-man bobsledding at the Yanqing Sliding Center north of Beijing does not begin until Feb. 16.

FOOTBALL

Vikings hire new GM

The Minnesota Vikings have hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their general manager, according to a person with knowledge of the process, taking an innovative turn by bringing in an analytics expert from Cleveland’s front office who once worked on Wall Street. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Wednesday because the Vikings had not yet announced the decision. Adofo-Mensah, the vice president of football operations for the Browns for the past two years, was one of two finalists the Vikings identified from an initial pool of eight candidates. The other was Kansas City executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles, who was hired as general manager of the Chicago Bears on Tuesday before he made it to Minnesota for his scheduled visit. Adofo-Mensah was at Vikings headquarters on Tuesday for his second formal interview. With Poles and Adofo-Mensah, who are both Black, filling vacancies this cycle there are now seven minority general managers in the NFL.

Eagles’ lineman retires

Philadelphia Eagles right guard Brandon Brooks announced his retirement Wednesday after 10 seasons in the NFL. The 32-year-old Brooks, a three-time Pro Bowl pick, became one of the NFL’s best guards after the Eagles signed him in free agency in 2016, he helped Philadelphia win a Super Bowl four years ago. A third-round pick by the Houston Texans out of Miami (Ohio) in 2012, Brooks blossomed under renowned offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.

No DUI for Raiders’ CB

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs pleaded guilty Wednesday to a reduced traffic charge stemming from his arrest early this month on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. The 22-year-old rookie did not appear in person while his attorney, Richard Schonfeld, submitted a written guilty plea to a misdemeanor — careless driving. Hobbs was arrested before dawn Jan. 3 after he was found asleep inside a vehicle stopped on an exit ramp of a Las Vegas Strip casino parking garage. Prosecutors said Hobbs’ blood-alcohol level was tested at 0.07%, just under the DUI legal limit in Nevada of 0.08%. A Las Vegas justice of the peace accepted the plea, imposed a $685 fine and 20 hours of community service, and ordered Hobbs to stay out of trouble.

HOCKEY

Sabres’ goalie suspended

The Buffalo Sabres’ injury-depleted goalie ranks were thinned further on Wednesday after the NHL issued Aaron Dell a three-game suspension for body-checking Ottawa forward Drake Batherson into the end boards. In determining the length of the suspension, the NHL took into account that Bather-son broke his left ankle after being shoved by Dell late in the first period of Ottawa’s 5-0 win on Tuesday night. Buffalo is already missing four goalies due to injury. Dell’s suspension means the team will likely need to sign another netminder before leaving for a three-game western swing starting at Arizona on Saturday. The play happened shortly after Tyler Ennis scored to put the Senators up 3-0.