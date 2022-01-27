100 years ago

Jan. 27, 1922

MALVERN -- Two homes were destroyed and a pressing shop was damaged in a series of fires here yesterday. The new home of W. G. Lebo, which was nearing completion, burned early yesterday, entailing a heavy loss. ... The origin of the blaze is not known. The residence of Virgil Calhoun burned about midnight, and the occupants barely escaped. Neighbors attracted by the blaze broke down a front door and notified the family, all of whom were asleep. The roof fell in a few moments after they escaped.

50 years ago

Jan. 27, 1972

HOT SPRINGS -- Miss Arkansas, Marilyn Morgan of Clarksville, has been invited to be the featured female vocalist at the 1972 Miss America Pageant at Atlantic City. Miss Morgan will join Phyllis George, Miss America of 1971, as the only two women members of the cast for the special entertainment. She will be the first Miss Arkansas to be invited back to be in the cast of the pageant, and the only 1971 state contestant invited to participate.

25 years ago

Jan. 27, 1997

• Farmers and other rural landowners are complaining that the busy beavers are devouring trees and building canals and dams that flood roadways and private property. The proposed solution: a state program that would certify trappers to bring in the tail and right front paw of each slaughtered beaver as proof of the kill. But others advocate alternatives to deathtraps for the beavers. ... Some groups advocate live trapping, which involves relocating the beavers to areas where their construction skills can do some good. Such areas could include places where people want to restore destroyed wetlands or places where the beavers' presence could provide habitat or food for deer, otters, minks, muskrats or ducks. ... Friends of Beaversprite advocate inserting pipes into beaver dams to lower pond levels. Skip Lisle, a wildlife biologist in Old Town, Maine, noted that humans almost drove the creatures to extinction during the fur trade years, dating roughly from the 1500s through the 1900s. After the passage of beaver-protection laws, the creature took nearly a century to make a recovery.

10 years ago

Jan. 27, 2012

• Two Little Rock men were arrested Thursday morning after a homeowner found them stealing copper wire from his house, according to arrest reports. Officers responded about 11 a.m., where the homeowner reported seeing two men walking out of the house and loading a vehicle with copper coils, pipes and wiring, the reports state. Inside the house, officers found the men had removed drywall from the walls to access the copper. The men had also removed copper items from a different house, according to the arrest reports. The men were charged with two counts each of breaking and entering, theft of property and criminal mischief.