Pleasant Crossing Shoppes center in Rogers sells for $7.5M

Pleasant Crossing Shoppes at 2600 W. Pleasant Crossing Blvd. in Rogers recently sold for $7.5 million.

The shopping center, located off Interstate 49 on West Pleasant Grove Road, is home to several stores, including a Burlington, Ashley HomeStore and Walmart Supercenter, on more than 3 acres.

Kelley Commercial Partners, which represented the buyer, PC-Rogers, LLC, sent a news release about the finished deal on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson with Kelley Commercial offered no details about the buyer or future plans for the 21,927-square-foot center.

Isaac Smith and Alan Cole of Colliers Arkansas represented the seller, Pleasant Crossing PCP.

Kelley Commercial's division in Northwest Arkansas is managing the property.