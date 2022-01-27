Prep Basketball Roundup

BOYS

Berryville 69,

Prairie Grove 43

Nate Allen was accountable for six of Berryville's nine 3-pointers Wednesday as the Bobcats rolled to a 4A-1 Conference win at Prairie Grove.

Berryville (19-4, 6-1) held Prairie Grove without a field goal in the first quarter and rolled to an early 17-3 lead. The Bobcats owned a 32-19 halftime cushion and held a 53-34 lead after three quarters.

Allen finished with 20 points and shared game-high honors with teammate Jake Wilson while Weston Teague added 14 for Berryville. Eric Henderson led Prairie Grove with 14 points, while Landon Semrad added 12.

Eureka Springs 60,

Decatur 23

Dylan Johnson had 19 points to lead four Eureka Springs players in double figures, and the Highlanders remained unbeaten in 2A-1 Conference play with a win at Decatur.

Braden Gerth added 13 points for Eureka Springs (21-3, 10-0), followed by Kegley Ertel with 12 and Matthew Lester with 10.

The Highlanders will play their third road conference game in as many days tonight when they travel to Alpena, then will play at Flippin in a makeup game at noon Saturday.

Siloam Springs 49,

Van Buren 29

Josh Stewart scored 18 points and the Panthers never trailed in a 5A-West Conference victory over the Pointers on Tuesday at Panther Activity Center.

The Panthers led 13-3 early in the game and pulled ahead 19-7 after the first quarter and 30-21 at halftime. The Panthers led 43-29 going into the fourth quarter.

Nate Vachon added nine points for Siloam Springs (11-5, 3-1), while Carter Winesburg and Jedi Hunter each had eight.

Drew Brasuell led the Pointers (10-8, 3-3) with 14 points, including four 3-pointers.

Huntsville 76, Harrison 54

Hayden Dotson had 28 points, and Huntsville used a strong second-half performance to defeat Harrison during 4A-1 Conference action in Berry Gymnasium.

The Eagles (11-6, 3-3) trailed 25-24 at halftime, then outscored the Goblins 22-13 in the third quarter for a 46-38 lead. Huntsville then blistered the nets for 30 points in the fourth quarter to complete the win.

Mason Davidson added 17 points and Matt Sisk 16 for the Eagles.

Berryville 58,

Gravette 37

Berryville outscored Gravette 37-11 in the second half and put away the Lions during 4A-1 Conference action in Bobcat Arena.

The Bobcats (18-4, 5-1) used a 17-6 run in the third quarter and turned a 26-21 halftime deficit into a 38-32 lead, then outscored Gravette 20-5 in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Jake Wilson had 16 points as Berryville placed four starters in double figures. Weston Teague was a close second with 14 points while Nate Allen and Jack Dignan chipped in 10 apiece.

Gunnar Woolard led Gravette with 13 points while Brady Hunt added 11.

Farmington 68, Gentry 36

Four players scored in double-figures as the Cardinals rolled to a 4A-1 Conference home win.

Layne Taylor led the way for Farmington with 15 points. Caleb Blakely and Mateo Carbonel each scored 13 and Nathan Monroe finished with 12

Bart Walker led Gentry with 12 points and Garrison Jackson added 8.

Clarksville 59, Ozark 45

Cody Qualls scored 26 points to help Clarksville to a season sweep of the Ozark Hillbillies in 4A-4 play.

The game also marked the return of leading scorer Owen Ashlock, who chipped in with 11 points, while Braxton Payne added 10.

The Panthers (9-10, 4-4) host Pottsville Friday and play three of their last four games at home in preparation for the district tournament.

Cedarville 69,

Charleston 58

Hayden Morton scored 27 points to power Cedarville to a win over Charleston.

Dylan Cluck had 12 points for the Pirates (12-6, 7-2). Teammates Bryce Breeden and Cody Dickens finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Brandon Scott led the Tigers with a game-high 35 points. Brevyn Ketter added 14.

Booneville 41,

Cossatot River 40

Mason Goers scored 11 points and Raiden Ferguson added nine during the Bearcats' win over the Cossatot River Eagles.

The Bearcats (11-7, 5-2) led by nine after three quarters before holding on.

Lavaca 62, Mansfield 39

Avery Walker scored 16 points to pace Lavaca to a 62-39 win over Mansfield in 2A-4 play.

The Golden Arrows (22-1, 7-0) host Acorn today in a highly-anticipated showdown of 2A powers.

In addition to Walker, Jetson Wagner and Drake Grantham finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Mountainburg 40,

Magazine 34

The Mountainburg Dragons rallied from seven points down for a win over Magazine.

Zach Jones had 13 points and Jodin Davidson and Sam Ortlieb finished with nine and eight points, respectively, for the winners.

Madden Rogers and John Shepherd finished with five points each.

Lamar 71, Two Rivers 47

Bradlee Kemp did all his work in three quarters Tuesday.

The Warriors' senior scored 31 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to pace Lamar to a win over Two Rivers in 3A-5 play. Lamar's won 11 of its previous 14 games.

Lamar (12-8, 8-2) will host Mayflower Friday.

Eureka Springs 45,

Cotter 38

Eureka Springs remained unbeaten in 2A-1 Conference play despite missing half of its team as the Highlanders knocked off Cotter.

Matt Lester had 14 points to lead Eureka Springs (20-3, 10-0), which played despite missing two starters. Dylan Johnson added 10 for the Highlanders, who will play at Alpena in a makeup game tonight before a Saturday game at Flippin.

GIRLS

Bentonville 54, Fayetteville 52 (OT)

Sam Rhuda scored 17 points and made 3 of 4 free throws in the finals seconds Wednesday to lead Bentonville to an overtime victory over Fayetteville.

It was the second win in two nights for Bentonville (12-6, 4-2), which defeated Springdale in a regularly-scheduled game on Tuesday.

Bentonville had to hold off Fayetteville, which erased an 18-point deficit to start the fourth quarter and eased ahead 46-42 late in the game. But Bentonville's Abby Kate Sanders forced overtime with a basket and two free throws.

Jada Brown added 12 points for Bentonville while Wynter Beck scored 20 to lead Fayetteville (8-10, 3-3), which fell behind 18-6 after one quarter and 25-11 at halftime.

Rogers 48,

Bentonville West 41

Aubrey Treadwell hit four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points to lead Rogers to a 6A-West Conference victory over West during Wednesday's makeup game in Mountie Arena.

The Lady Mounties (9-9, 3-2) took control of the game in the second quarter, when they outscored the Lady Wolverines (12-4, 2-3) by a 12-4 margin for a 19-11 halftime lead. West pulled with 32-29 after three quarters, but Rogers put the game away in the fourth quarter.

Maner added 13 points for West, including 8 points in the fourth quarter. MaryBeth Dyson led West with 12 points while Olivia Nickson added 10.

Siloam Springs 43,

Van Buren 42

Siloam Springs held on for the 5A-West Conference victory after nearly watching its 10-point lead evaporate late in the fourth quarter.

Van Buren closed the game on a 9-0 run before time expired on the Lady Pointers' rally.

The Lady Pointers (6-11, 1-5) led 10-8 after the first quarter, but Siloam Springs hit 14 of 16 free throws in the first half and took a 22-17 lead at halftime.

The Lady Panthers, who led by as many as 14 points in the second half, took a 36-27 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Brooke Ross led Siloam Springs (12-5, 3-2) with 15 points and 14 rebounds, while Reina Tiefel had 12 points and Brooke Smith six points and 12 rebounds.

Sophie Goerig led Van Buren with 10 points, while Brooklyn Kannady and Allie Moss each had seven.

Gravette 65,

Berryville 52

Gravette had four players score a dozen points apiece and used that balance to claim a 4A-1 Conference win over Berryville in Bobcat Arena.

The Lady Lions (13-9, 4-3) led 16-9 after one quarter, only to have the Lady Bobcats pull with 33-30 at halftime. Gravette responded by outscoring Berryville 19-14 in the third quarter and 13-8 in the fourth quarter to take the win.

Rachel Deihl, Kelsey Fletcher, Reese Hamilton and Brynn Romine led Gravette with 12 points each. Anniston Armer led Berryville with 16 points while Faith Kelley chipped in 15.

Harrison 45,

Huntsville 41

Clare Barger had 22 points as Harrison held off Huntsville for a 4A-1 Conference win in Berry Gymnasium.

Harrison outscored Huntsville 15-8 in the second quarter and flipped a five-point deficit into a 27-25 halftime lead. The Lady Goblins then extended that to a 36-29 margin after three quarters.

Reese Ricketts added 14 points for Harrison. Addisyn Routh led Huntsville with 12 points.

Lamar 62, Two Rivers 33

Karley William had 23 points as Lamar continued to roll in 3A-5 Conference play with a road victory over Two Rivers.

Kori Sanders added 14 points and Shae Taylor 11 for the Lady Warriors (20-1, 10-0), who extended their winning streak to 11 games.

The Lady Warriors, who earned a 60-27 win Saturday over Mayflower, are winning by an average margin of 23.6 points a game during the team's 11-game winning streak.

Booneville 56,

Cossatot River 20

Backup Linley Garrett popped five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points to help lead Booneville to a rout of Cossatot River.

Booneville's bench accounted for 30 points. The Ladycats also connected on 11 3-pointers.

Leigh Swing added 13 points and five steals for the winners (17-0, 7-0). Carah Miller added eight points.

Hannah McLain and Chelsea Caterby added nine points apiece for the Lady Eagles (8-12, 4-5).

Mountainburg 71,

Magazine 36

Haley Reed scored 27 points as Mountainburg defeated Magazine for its second victory in as many days.

Reed and Maggie Burrough scored 30 and 17 points, respectively, to pace the Lady Dragons to a 70-45 win over Johnson County Westside Monday.

In Tuesday's win, Jordan Watkins added 10 points, while Burrough and K.K. Ayala added eight points apiece.

Mansfield 63, Lavaca 43

Alyson Edwards had 19 points to lead Mansfield to a win over Lavaca.

The Lady Tigers' Natalie Allison chipped in with 15. The Lady Tigers (12-7, 7-2) travel to Mountainburg today.

Rylie Green led Lavaca (9-11, 3-4) with 13 points. Katie May and Lily Kate Williams added 10 apiece.