President, CEO of Little Rock visitors bureau to step down in March after leading agency for more than 10 years

The president and chief executive officer of the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau will step down in March, the bureau announced in a news release Wednesday.

Gretchen Hall, 43, has led the tourism bureau since 2011.

In a statement released by the bureau, Hall called it "truly a bittersweet moment," adding, "I am so honored and grateful for the opportunity to have led this incredible organization for the past 10+ years."

After March 22, Hall will depart to become the chief operating officer for Destinations International, a Washington, D.C.-based professional organization that represents destination management and marketing officials.

"After 20 years with LRCVB I feel it is time for me to step aside and take on a new challenge," Hall said in the statement. "I am very proud of our accomplishments and know that this dedicated team will continue to do amazing work at LRCVB."

In the same news release, Jim Keet, chairman of the Advertising and Promotion Commission, which acts as the tourism bureau's governing board, said Hall had done "an exemplary job" leading the bureau.

He referred to the renovations to the Robinson Center, upgrades to the convention center and the bureau's acquisition of the Cromwell Building at 101 S. Spring St.

"Most recently she led the LRCVB through the covid crisis for the past two years, which has been the most challenging time for the hotel and restaurant industry in history," Keet said.

Officials were "working diligently" to craft a transition plan, Keet said, but he did not offer further details on a potential successor.

According to an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette profile published in 2016, Hall was raised in Sheridan and graduated from Lyon College, where she spent four years on the basketball team.

"I'm probably uber-competitive by nature," Hall told the newspaper.

Hall originally joined the bureau's event operations division in 2001 and rose to become the agency's director of merchandising and communications.

She served as co-interim chief executive officer after the bureau's previous leader, Dan O'Byrne, left for a new position in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Advertising and Promotion Commission voted to make Hall the permanent chief executive in May 2011.

Last May, Hall was tapped to serve a one-year term as board chairperson of Destinations International, a term that began July 1, the Little Rock tourism bureau announced at the time.

The Convention and Visitors Bureau is tasked with promoting the capital city as a destination, as well as managing the Statehouse Convention Center, the Robinson Center, parking garages and River Market facilities.

As chief executive officer, Hall oversaw a $70.5 million renovation of the Robinson Center in downtown Little Rock.

Completed in 1939 under the Depression-era Works Progress Administration, the Robinson Center closed for 28 months beginning in 2014 for an overhaul that included upgrades to the performance space and the addition of a new conference center.

The work was backed by a successful 2013 citywide referendum that authorized the visitors bureau to take out bonds and then repay the debt with an existing 2% hospitality tax over the ensuing decades.

At the Robinson Center's grand reopening in 2016, Hall called it "the most important destination and tourism product" since the opening of the William J. Clinton Presidential Center, the Democrat-Gazette reported at the time.

Little Rock's tourism bureau was not spared by the covid-19 pandemic, which buffeted the hospitality industry nationwide as travel plummeted and events were canceled beginning in 2020 as the coronavirus spread.

After furloughing dozens of employees in April 2020, the visitors bureau eliminated a total of 35 full-time positions and four part-time positions effective September 2020 because of pandemic-related budget cuts, the Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

According to the bureau's most recent annual report released last year, collections from the tax on prepared food and lodging dropped by 19.1% in 2020 compared with the previous year, declining to their lowest level since 2013.

Total revenue for the visitors bureau was $15.6 million in 2020, according to the annual report, with tax receipts representing 77% of that sum.

Meanwhile, hotel occupancy across Little Rock declined by nearly 29% in 2020, the bureau reported. In the convention district, hotel occupancy dropped by close to 48% compared with the year before.

But in her statement released Wednesday, Hall struck an optimistic note, suggesting that tourism in Little Rock was poised for growth.

"The past two years have been incredibly difficult for our industry, but I truly feel Little Rock's tourism sector is poised for a rapid rebound and extraordinary future," Hall said. "The current strategic planning and destination master plan project that has just kicked off will further articulate future opportunities, strategies to achieve them, and continue to build upon our great foundation."