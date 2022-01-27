Rogers foundation to honor Cathy Davis, Loyd Phillips with Legacy Award

Awards banquet

Information on how to attend the April 21 Wall of Distinction Awards Banquet is available at www.rogerspef.com/wallofdistinction.

Source: Rogers Public Education Foundation

ROGERS -- The Rogers Public Education Foundation will honor Loyd Phillips and Cathy Davis with its Legacy Award this year.

The foundation created the award in 2018 to recognize deceased graduates or educators of the School District who made exceptional contributions to society, according to a foundation news release.

"Cathy Davis was truly a pre-K advocate, and she made a huge impact throughout her years as the director of the Rogers pre-K program," said Kelli Gemmell, foundation board president. "Loyd Phillips' focus was always on helping students succeed, and he impacted many lives with his compassion and wisdom. They are both deserving of this award, and we are proud to honor them at this year's Wall of Distinction."

Davis and Phillips will be honored at this year's Wall of Distinction banquet April 21. Banquet proceeds pay for grants the foundation gives to teachers for materials or special classroom needs.

Phillips, before starting his career in education, was a football player at the University of Arkansas who won the 1966 Outland Trophy, given to the nation's top interior lineman. He had a brief professional career in football, playing for the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints. He was named a member of the College Football Hall of Fame in 1992.

After football, Phillips returned to the university, where he earned a master's degree in education. He served in the public schools as a vice principal in both Springdale and Rogers for 38 years.

He died Dec. 27, 2020, at age 75.

Davis, prior to her death in August at 69, was preparing for her 47th year in education. She served the last 14 years as prekindergarten director for the Rogers School District, according to the release.

Davis wrote grants for over $3 million each year to pay for prekindergarten education in Rogers. Over the course of 15 years, her grant writing brought in about $45 million to help 4-year-olds in Rogers, according to the release.

"Her desire was for pre-K education to be free for all," the release states. "She lobbied for it in Little Rock alongside the state director. She did this because she knew the best way to change a child's trajectory in life was through education, and the sooner children could get excited about learning, the better their lives would be."

The foundation invites the community to nominate other distinguished alumni, former staff and school supporters for consideration next year. Contact Diana Kolman at dkolman@cox.net for more information or to become a sponsor.

Loyd Phillips

