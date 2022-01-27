BOYS

BERRYVILLE 69, PRAIRIE GROVE 43 Nate Allen nailed six three-pointers to propel Berryville (19-4, 6-1 4A-1) to a 12th consecutive victory. Allen finished with 20 points, as did Jake Wilson, to lead the Bobcats, who led 32-19 at halftime. Weston Teague added 14 points for Berryville. Eric Henderson scored 12 points and Landon Semrad had 10 points for Prairie Grove (7-12, 3-5).

STUTTGART 79, eSTEM 65 Arlie Lee scored 36 points as Stuttgart (13-4, 5-2 4A-5) rebounded from Tuesday's loss to Mills. Ducky Banks had 14 points and Cedric Hawkins ended with 13 points for the Ricebirds.

GIRLS

BENTONVILLE 54, FAYETTEVILLE 52, OT Sam Rhuda hits three free throws down the stretch to help Bentonville (12-6, 4-2 6A-West) hold on. Rhuda finished with 17 points for the Lady Tigers, who led 38-20 after three quarters. Wynter Beck had 20 points for Fayetteville (8-11, 3-3).

CONWAY 64, LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST 22 Alexis Cox scored 15 points for Conway (19-1, 5-0 6A-Central), which ran away to victory. Chloe Clardy and Savannah Scott each scored 11 points for the Lady Wampus Cats.

RECTOR 62, CROSS COUNTY 28 Every player scored for Rector (18-5, 10-1 2A-3), which won 11 games in a row and 17 of its last 18 games. The Lady Cougars also knocked down 13 three-pointers in beating Cross County for the second time this season.

TUESDAY'S LATE ROUNDUPS

BOYS

CONWAY ST. JOSEPH 32, QUITMAN 24 Luke Pope's nine points were enough to lead Conway St. Joseph (16-2, 11-2 2A-5) to a win in a low-scoring contest. Luke Briggler had eight points for the Bulldogs. Nic Shue scored eight points and Greyson Ealy supplied seven points for Quitman (9-11, 6-6).

CORNING 63, GOSNELL 60 Jayce Couch and Clayton Vanpool each had 17 points for Corning (6-10, 3-6 3A-3), which had dropped six of its past seven games before winning Tuesday. Parker Davis scored 10 points and Luke Blanchard added nine points for the Bobcats.

ROSE BUD 52, CAVE CITY 42 Rece Hipp collected 23 points as Rose Bud (17-3, 9-2 3A-2), ranked No. 3 in Class 3A, won its 12th game in a row. Jacob Moore had 13 points for Cave City (14-6, 7-4).

WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 67, CONCORD 40 Travis Gentry's 16 points led a quartet of players in double figures for West Side Greers Ferry (22-5, 12-0 1A-2), ranked No. 2 in Class 1A. Lindon Nolley, Brenton Knapp and Zack Birmingham all had 12 points for the Eagles. Eli Tate powered in 22 points for Concord (7-9, 2-6).

WONDERVIEW 96, GUY-PERKINS 82 Caleb Squires exploded for 48 points in a high-scoring affair for Class 1A No. 1 Wonderview (26-1, 10-0 1A-4). Sam Reynolds accounted for 26 points for the Daredevils. Gabe Strickland scored 25 points and Josiah Stubbs ended with 23 points for Guy-Perkins (15-8, 7-2), which also lost to Wonderview 82-78 on Dec. 10. B.J. Woodruff had 17 points for the Thunderbirds.

GIRLS

GUY-PERKINS 46, WONDERVIEW 43 Jamiya Ealy scored 16 points as Guy-Perkins (11-10, 5-4 1A-4) upset Class 1A's No. 6-ranked team. Julissia Young had 14 points and Trinity Kussmaul finished with 11 points for the Lady Thunderbirds. Riley Gottsponer paced Wonderview (19-7, 6-4) with 12 points. Abbigail Baker gathered 11 points for the Lady Daredevils.

ROSE BUD 46, CAVE CITY 26 Three players finished as double-digit scorers for Rose Bud (10-10, 7-4 3A-2), which put a halt to a two-game losing streak. Kyanna Poole had 12 points, Ella Wise ended with 11 points and Sarah Hartle ended with 10 points for the Lady Ramblers. Dreama Morrow led Cave City (5-11, 2-8) with 10 points.

WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 61, CONCORD 26 Shawna Carlton poured in 15 points as West Side Greers Ferry (17-8, 12-1 1A-2) dominated the entire way. Ashtyn Knapp and Ava Nicholson each had nine points for the Lady Eagles. Lily Tharp also scored nine points to lead Concord (1-13, 1-6).