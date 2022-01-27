Today's games
Subject to change
NOTE Some games may be postponed because of covid-19 concerns.
5A-SOUTH
Hot Springs Lakeside at Texarkana
Lake Hamilton at Pine Bluff
Sheridan at White Hall
5A-WEST
Russellville at Greenbrier
4A-3
Blytheville at Trumann#
Brookland at Southside Batesville
Highland at Jonesboro Westside#
Valley View at Pocahontas#
4A-4
Dardanelle at Ozark
3A-2
Newport at Harding Academy
Pangburn at Mountain View
Riverview at Cave City
3A-3
Corning at Piggott#
Gosnell at Osceola#
Hoxie at Walnut Ridge#
Manila at Rivercrest#
3A-4
Paris at Booneville
3A-5
Atkins at Mayflower
Perryville at Jessieville
3A-6
Helena-West Helena at Palestine-Wheatley
3A-7
Bismarck at Prescott#
Centerpoint at Genoa Central
3A-8
McGehee at Smackover
2A-1
Decatur at Cotter
Eureka Springs at Alpena
2A-2
Cedar Ridge at White County Central
Melbourne at Salem
Tuckerman at Midland
2A-3
Marmaduke at Rector#
2A-4
Acorn at Lavaca
Mansfield at Mountainburg
2A-5
Bigelow at Marshall
2A-6
Marianna at McCrory
2A-7
Horatio at Magnet Cove
2A-8
Fordyce at Parkers Chapel
Lafayette County at Woodlawn
1A-1 EAST
Deer at Ozark Mountain
Lead Hill at Mount Judea
1A-1 WEST
St. Paul at County Line
Thaden at Ozark Catholic
1A-2
Calico Rock at Concord
Timbo at Izard County
West Side Greers Ferry at Rural Special
1A-3
Mammoth Spring at Armorel
Marked Tree at Maynard
1A-4
Mount Vernon-Enola at Western Yell County
Scranton at Oark#
Wonderview at Sacred Heart
1A-5
Ark. School for the Deaf at Clarendon
Friendship Aspire at Marvell-Elaine
1A-7
Kirby at Blevins
Mineral Springs at Ouachita
1A-8
Dermott at Bradley
Nonconference
Augusta at Bald Knob
Conway St. Joseph at Abundant Life
Future School at Union Christian
Poyen at Bearden#
#Girls only