Second man pleads guilty in shooting of Fayetteville teen

FAYETTEVILLE -- A second Springdale man pleaded guilty in Washington County Circuit Court Thursday to attempted capital murder and being an accomplice to aggravated robbery in the shooting of a Fayetteville teen two years ago.

Jeremy Tyler Cassels, 19, was sentenced to 40 years at the Arkansas Department of Correction by Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay for his role in the shooting of Austin King. Cassels had been set for trial beginning Monday.

King was shot in the neck Sept. 6, 2019, at 780 E. Bryan Lane in Fayetteville. King, 17 at the time, was left partially paralyzed by the shooting.

Cassels also pleaded guilty to possession of a defaced firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia in an unrelated case.

In November, Jayden Anthony Miller, 19, pleaded guilty to attempted capital murder and being an accomplice to aggravated robbery in the shooting. He also pleaded guilty to stealing a gun.

Miller was sentenced to 40 years at the Arkansas Department of Correction.

Miller was the shooter, and Cassels drove Miller from Springdale to Fayetteville to commit an armed robbery, according to felony information filed in the case. King was shot during the armed robbery.

Miller and Cassels were initially charged as juveniles, being 17 at the time of the shooting, but the case was transferred from juvenile court to adult circuit court Jan. 10, 2020, at the prosecution's request.

Juveniles may be tried as adults under Arkansas law, in some instances, depending on the severity of the crime.

Miller and Cassels were arraigned in circuit court Jan. 17, 2020, where each pleaded not guilty. Attempted capital murder is punishable by 10 to 40 years or life in prison.

Miller and Cassels were both freed on $100,000 bond on Feb. 10, 2020.

On Aug. 26, 2020, they were again arrested together by Springdale police in connection with theft by receiving, carrying a weapon, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Their bonds were revoked and both have remained in jail since.

An arrest report said the pair had two guns under the seat in their car, both of which had been stolen from Prairie Grove. One of the guns had a serial number destroyed.