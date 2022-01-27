Sey Young: Great run must end in goodbye

I got lucky. It was my first day in freshman English class in college when the professor said we were going to have a test. It consisted of writing a one-page essay on something you did that summer. The next class, when he passed out the graded papers, there was my grade in red ink: Zero. No, I haven't gotten to the lucky part yet; bear with me. It seemed my professor thought by the time you reached college, you should have a firm grasp of punctuation. I fared better on the next assignment, to write a movie review. That got an A but also something else. He asked if he could run it in the school paper, which turned into a four-year run of a weekly column on whatever subjects I wanted. I've been hooked on writing ever since.

I got lucky again. On an early Monday morning, April 2, 2012, on my way to work, I stopped at the nearest newspaper box, put in my coins, and pulled out the latest edition of the Bentonville Daily Record. Flipping through the pages, there was my debut column, complete with my somewhat blurry picture looking out at me. It was good to be back in print again. After 251 columns, this will be my last.

When Dave Perozek of the Daily Record hired me, he had just one request: Write whatever I wanted, but no politics. That turned out to be sage advice, although I did nibble around the edges at times. My goal all these years was simply to write about things that I would like to read about. From the time as a little boy when I would read the cartoons in the Sunday paper to the present, I've always been an avid reader, so my columns often reflected whatever was at my bedside.

Hundreds of readers have emailed me over the years, commenting on a column, usually how it had touched them or sparked a memory. Let me thank all of you for those messages over the years. Not that they were always positive! Once, I did a column lampooning the Benton County sheriff's decision to buy Chevy Tahoes. I may have mentioned when driven at high speeds they are nine times more likely to roll over when maneuvering. At any rate, on my phone that evening was a message from the sheriff voicing on his displeasure and suggesting I needed to be more "careful" about such things. I felt like Woodward and Bernstein!

Most popular column? That's a tie between one in 2012 about walking the Bentonville trail and getting offered a gumbo recipe -- readers really wanted that recipe! -- and one I wrote last year about a close friend dying of cancer.

Most asked question? "Was that story true?" Yes, truth indeed is always stranger than fiction. Regret? I was working on a column about the former mayor of Eureka Springs: Festus Orestes Butt. The name itself is worth a column!

My favorite column? When my brother-in-law was in an assisted-living facility, he hated it and said he was going to write a book about it called "What's for dessert?" which he claimed was the only topic of conversation amongst his peers there. When a stroke took his life, I wrote a column about him with that very name.

It's been my good luck to visit with you all these years. And to paraphrase a line from the aptly titled film "It's A Wonderful Life": See you in the funny papers.

Sey Young is a local businessman, father and longtime resident of Bentonville. Email him at seyyoung@earthlink.net.