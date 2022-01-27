Sloppy Volunteers rally to top Gators





KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- After 35 years in the coaching business, Tennessee's Rick Barnes has just about seen it all.

But when the 18th-ranked Volunteers went through a five-minute stretch in the first half in which they didn't attempt a shot and committed seven turnovers -- and still beat Florida, 78-71 -- it left Barnes shaking his head.

"That's hard to do," Barnes said.

Santiago Vescovi scored 23 points, hitting 5 of 8 three-pointers, and Tennessee trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half before rallying to beat Florida. The Vols (14-5, 5-3 SEC) committed 12 first-half turnovers but had only four in the second half.

"You're not respecting the game," Barnes said in his turnover rant. "You're not respecting the ball. You're not respecting your teammates."

Florida (12-8, 3-5) scored 15 consecutive points in that first-half burst, including all eight of Brandon McKissick's points.

Zakai Zeigler came off the bench for Tennessee to hit a pair of three-pointers and block a shot as the Vols got back into the game.

"Florida came out hard and punched us," said Zeigler, who finished with 11 points. "I just had to bring some energy. That's what my teammates expect."

Kennedy Chandler scored 17 points for the Vols.

Anthony Duruji was the only inside presence for Florida. He and Tyree Appleby (Jacksonville) scored 16 points apiece. Phlandrous Fleming Jr., scored 11 and Myreon Jones added 10.

In other SEC games Wednesday night, Brandon Murray capped a 21-point performance with a pair of clutch free throws in the final minute, and No. 19 LSU outscored Texas A&M 13-2 in the last 3:34 to beat the Aggies 70-64 and snap a three-game skid. The Aggies, who lost to LSU for the ninth consecutive time, looked poise to seize control when Quenton Jackson's layup gave them a 62-57 lead with 3:45 left. But LSU (16-4, 4-4 SEC) battled back and tied it at 64 when Mwani Wilkinson hit a three-pointer from the left corner on his first shot of the game with 1:18 to go. Jackson scored 20 points for Texas A&M (15-5, 4-3), which lost its third in a row. ... James Reese V scored 19 points on 8-for-12 shooting and Jermaine Couisnard scored 14 and South Carolina took control in the second half to beat Vanderbilt 70-61 . The Gamecocks (12-7, 3-4 SEC) grabbed 13 of their 15 offensive rebounds after halftime.

In other men's Top 25 games Wednesday night, Jared Bynum's three-pointer with 1.5 seconds remaining lifted No. 17 Providence to a 65-62 victory over No. 21 Xavier. Al Durham led the Friars with 22 points. Paul Scruggs led Xavier with 16 points. Providence (17-2, 7-1 Big East) has won 11 of 13. ... Justin Lewis scored a career-high 33 points to go along with 9 rebounds and 6 assists, and No. 22 Marquette beat Seton Hall 73-63. Lewis was averaging 15.8 points coming into the game for the Golden Eagles (15-6, 7-3 Big East), who have now won seven in a row. Jamir Harris scored 16 points and Jared Rhoden had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Pirates (12-7, 3-6). ... Izaiah Brockington scored 26 points to help No. 23 Iowa State beat Oklahoma State 84-81 in overtime. Tyrese Hunter had 18 points and Caleb Grill added 15 for the Cyclones (15-5, 3-5 Big 12). Avery Anderson scored a career-high 34 points for Oklahoma State (10-9, 3-5).

TOP 25 WOMEN

In women's Top 25 action, Shaina Pellington scored 12 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter and Sam Thomas added 19 points to lead No. 8 Arizona to a 74-63 victory over UCLA. Arizona (15-2, 5-2 Pac-12) has won four of its last five games and ended the Bruins' four-game win streak. The Bruins (9-5, 4-2) were led by IImar'I Thomas who had 14 points. ... Aliyah Matharu scored 18 points, Audrey Warren had 16, and No. 9 Texas defeated Kansas State 66-48 for its fourth consecutive victory. Texas (15-3, 5-2 Big 12) outshot Kansas State (15-5, 5-3) 48.1%to 34.7. ... Caroline Ducharme drove inside for a tiebreaking layup with 1.5 seconds left, and No. 10 UConn topped Aneesah Morrow and DePaul 80-78 in a wild matchup between the top teams in the Big East. Ducharme finished with 19 points as UConn (12-4, 7-0) earned its 20th consecutive win against DePaul in the series. Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) added 17 points after missing the previous three games because of covid-19 protocols. Morrow had 30 points and 14 rebounds for DePaul (16-5, 8-2). ... NaLyssa Smith scored 23 points, Sarah Andrews added 19 and No. 11 Baylor outscored Texas Tech 9-1 in the last 2 1/2 minutes for an 88-80 win. The Red Raiders, who trailed by 16 in the last minute of the first half, tied the game at 79 on a three-point play by Taylah Thomas with 2:36 to play. Andrews responded with a three-pointer 18 seconds later and Texas Tech closed the game with two turnovers and three misses while Baylor went 6 of 8 from the foul line. Jordan Lewis scored 16 points for the Bears (14-4, 4-2). ... Ashley Joens scored 21 points and younger sister Aubrey broke out of a slump with 16 points to lead No. 13 Iowa State to a 77-62 win over Kansas. Ashley Joens had 11 rebounds. Aubrey Joens, who had not scored in the last four games and had four total points in the last six, had four three-pointers to become the third Cyclone this season with 50 three-pointers. Emily Ryan and Lexi Donarski both added 14 points for Iowa State (17-3, 6-2 Big 12), which is off to its best start since the 2004-05 team went 18-2. Zakiyah Franklin led the Jayhawks (12-5, 4-5) with 14 points. ... Liz Scott scored a career-high 22 points and No. 18 Oklahoma used a strong start and a fast finish to roll to an 84-58 win over Oklahoma State. Madi Williams scored 13 points for the Sooners (17-3, 6-2 Big 12). ... Nyara Sabally scored 13 of her 15 points in the second half and No. 19 Oregon made six free throws in the final minute to hold off Utah 70-66 for its 12th consecutive victory in the series.

Providence center Nate Watson (0) dunks the ball on a pass by guard Jared Bynum (4) as Butler guard Chuck Harris (3) and guard Simas Lukosius (41) look on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)



Providence guard Al Durham (1) scores a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)



Xavier forward Jack Nunge (24) reacts after making a three point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Providence, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)



Xavier guard Colby Jones (3) is fouled by Providence's Ed Croswell (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)



Providence coach Ed Cooley speaks with his team during a timeout during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)



Xavier coach Travis Steele stands near the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Providence, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)



Providence guard Jared Bynum (4) drives for the basket past Xavier's Jerome Hunter (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)



Xavier guard Paul Scruggs (1) drives past Providence's Alyn Breed (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)





