Stephens awarded $18M in staff raid

An arbitration panel has awarded Stephens Inc. of Little Rock more than $18 million in its claim that a St. Louis brokerage firm illegally raided staff from its financial consulting office in Jonesboro.

Stephens filed a claim in 2017 with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority against Benjamin F. Edwards & Co., its founder Benjamin Edwards IV, and four former Stephens Inc. financial advisers who left Stephens' office in Jonesboro for jobs with Edwards & Co. in 2016.

Stephens Inc. cited 11 claims, including illegal raiding by Edwards & Co. and by its founder, Benjamin "Tad" Edwards IV. Stephens also alleged breach of contract by the four former Stephens financial advisers -- Brian Todd Erwin, Timothy Garry Fitzgerald, Jeffrey Lynn Green and Malcolm Andy Peeler. Two office assistants also were hired away by Edwards & Co. but were not cited in Stephens Inc.'s claim.

Stephens Inc. and Edwards & Co., a descendant of the A.G. Edwards firm, agreed to settle the dispute in arbitration, where a decision would be final.

After more than 80 hearings in Memphis, the three-member arbitration panel on Friday said it had found in Stephens' favor in eight of the 11 claims and awarded the Little Rock investment house $10,970,000 for lost profits, with Edwards & Co., Benjamin Edwards IV and the four former Stephens employees liable jointly and severally.

The panel awarded Stephens Inc. $5 million in punitive damages, with Edwards & Co. and Benjamin Edwards IV responsible for $2 million each and Peeler responsible for $1 million.

Stephens also was awarded $2.2 million in attorneys' fees and expenses.

"Peeler's behavior was especially egregious before and after his departure from [Stephens]," the panel wrote. "He consistently, flagrantly violated any duty of loyalty ... breached his contract, and aided an outside firm in their raiding efforts."

Stephens Inc. had sought $10.97 million for lost profits, $10.97 million in punitive damages and more than $2 million in attorneys' costs and fees.

Edwards & Co. filed a counterclaim, seeking $2.5 million. That claim was denied.

By a 2-1 vote, the panel found that Edwards & Co. illegally raided Stephens of its advisers. "There is severe economic harm," the majority said. "[Stephens'] Jonesboro branch has remained in business, but there are lost profits. The lost production of the four [financial advisers] and sales assistants was well over 50% of annual production."

In a statement Wednesday, Curt Bradbury, Stephens' chief operating officer, said, in part, "We felt strongly that Benjamin F. Edwards & Co.'s conduct toward our Jonesboro office constituted raiding and ignored accepted standards of recruiting in our industry. We are pleased that the FINRA panel agreed and awarded Stephens $18.17 million in various damages ... Raiding violates the most fundamental principles of fair competition in our industry, as does a failure to honor one's contractual obligations."

The arbitration panel also found "predatory intent" by Edwards & Co. "to commit an act not allowed within the financial industry."

The panel said emails and text messages showed that Edwards "intended to hire the four [financial advisers] in violation of their own definition of raiding. Also, the four FAs, in their testimony, all defined raiding as taking more than 50% of a firm's production. They all agreed that taking all four FAs was improper. They simply disagreed that it was one continuous plan. Further, it should be noted that Arkansas law interprets reckless disregard can be interpreted as actual malice. Even if malice were not present, predatory intent is established. The extent of the hiring confirms this. BFE hired away six of nine of Claimant's Jonesboro employees and well over 50% of that office's annual production."

The panel noted it had earlier held that sanctions were appropriate against Edwards & Co. for destroying emails and texts. "We infer that the destroyed material was relevant, admissible evidence and that the evidence was unfavorable ... These missing communications strengthen the evidence of raiding," the panel said.

The arbitration panel rejected Stephens Inc.'s claims of business libel or slander, unfair competition and unjust enrichment.