Study looking at how to improve bus stops in Northwest Arkansas

Making connections

Here’s a link to Connect Northwest Arkansas, the region’s 10-year public transportation plan: www.nwarpc.org/transit/connect-northwest-arkansas/

Source: Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission

SPRINGDALE -- A study is underway to inventory every Ozark Regional Transit bus stop in Northwest Arkansas and recommend improvements, regional planners were told Wednesday.

Olsson, an engineering company, is doing the work and will look at 420 bus stops in the region in detail. The nine-month process will assess the stops for accessibility and safety and will evaluate the feasibility of various enhancements and passenger amenities, according to Shawn Strate with Olsson.

Olsson also will provide an implementation plan based on its findings.

Joel Gardner, executive director at Ozark Regional Transit, said he's looking forward to seeing the recommendations for improving bus stop amenities and access to bus stops.

"My hope is that when the final report is completed, the cities we serve will make the commitment to improve the various bus stops using the recommendations provided through this study," Gardner said.

Work on the inventory is going on now, Strate said.

"We have a team that is out there taking notes at bus stops, taking pictures of bus stops, and that's happening as we speak," Strate said. "We're about halfway through the 420 stops, and it's a full documentation of what exists at those stops currently."

Strate said that will be followed by an evaluation of potential infrastructure improvements and amenities at each stop.

The implementation also will include cost estimates, Strate said. The project is expected to wrap up in August.

The bus stop study is being paid for with part of a $980,000 grant from the Walton Family Foundation to Ozark Regional Transit that will cover several expenses this year, including free fares, increasing the public transit presence in Bentonville and other cities, and increasing Ozark Regional Transit's social media presence.

The work is part of an overall effort to improve public transportation in the region. The commission and Ozark Regional Transit adopted a regional transportation plan, Connect Northwest Arkansas, last year.

The 10-year plan looks at every aspect of public transit in the region and makes recommendations to improve and to increase service and the coverage area.

It envisions expanded routes and on-demand service in the region's urban areas.

Individual plans within Connect Northwest Arkansas have been developed specifically for Ozark Regional Transit and Razorback Transit to define their roles in a regional system. Individual plans also have been developed for each of the four major cities.

The Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission ordered and paid for work on Connect Northwest Arkansas. The plan and the study leading up to it cost $280,000.

The plan also recommends finding a dedicated local money source for regional public transit systems over the next 25 years.

The planning commission agreed last year to add a full-time staff member to focus on public transit, but that position hasn't yet been filled, said Tim Conklin, assistant director.

A three-year, $321,993 grant from the Walton Family Foundation will help pay for the position.