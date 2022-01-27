Super Quiz: Weather Songs

1. This song was featured in the film "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid."

2. Gene Kelly sang the title song in this 1952 musical romantic comedy.

3. Elton John sang this tribute to Marilyn Monroe.

4. This title of this Bob Dylan song follows the words "The answer my friend is ..."

5. The title of this song by the Carpenters precedes the lyrics "... always get me down."

6. George Harrison wrote the song titled "Here Comes the --------."

7. This song by Prince opens with the line "I never meant to cause you any sorrow."

8. The title of this song by The Doors is "Riders on the --------."

9. The title of this Neil Sedaka song is "---------- in the Rain."

ANSWERS:

1. "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head"

2. "Singin' in the Rain"

3. "Candle in the Wind"

4. "Blowin' in the Wind"

5. "Rainy Days and Mondays"

6. Sun

7. "Purple Rain"

8. Storm

9. Laughter