Texas-Arlington at ASU women
WHEN 7 p.m.
WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro
RECORDS ASU 10-9, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference; Texas-Arlington 11-5, 5-2
SERIES ASU leads series 16-14
TV None
RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
ASU
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Jireh Washington, 5-9, Jr.12.22.5
G Morgan Wallace, 5-10, Sr.10.88.3
G Mailyn Wilkerson, 5-6, Fr.7.41.6
F Trinitee Jackson, 6-3, Jr.11.99.0
G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, Fr.9.95.0
COACH Destinee Rogers (6-3 in first season as interim coach at ASU and overall)
Texas-Arlington
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
F Starr Jacobs 6-2, Jr.19.65.5
G Terryn Milton, 5-9, Sr.12.24.3
G Claire Chastain, 6-0, Sr.8.24.4
F Shyia Smith, 5-11, Sr.4.92.8
G Katie Ferrell, 6-1, Sr.5.15.4
COACH Shereka Wright (24-12 in second season at Texas-Arlington and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
ASUTexas-Arlington
80.1Points for66.8
71.8Points against65.8
+2.2Rebound margin-6.1
+2.3Turnover margin+2.6
42.7FG pct.41.5
32.83-pt pct.23.5
71.0FT pct.70.2
CHALK TALK Texas-Arlington has won the past eight meetings, with ASU's most recent victory coming at home on Jan. 13, 2018. ... With Morgan Wallace and Jireh Washington now in ASU's 1,000-point club, this is just the sixth time a Red Wolves team has had multiple players with at least 1,000 career points.
-- Mitchell Gladstone