Texas-Arlington at ASU women

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS ASU 10-9, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference; Texas-Arlington 11-5, 5-2

SERIES ASU leads series 16-14

TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ASU

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Jireh Washington, 5-9, Jr.12.22.5

G Morgan Wallace, 5-10, Sr.10.88.3

G Mailyn Wilkerson, 5-6, Fr.7.41.6

F Trinitee Jackson, 6-3, Jr.11.99.0

G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, Fr.9.95.0

COACH Destinee Rogers (6-3 in first season as interim coach at ASU and overall)

Texas-Arlington

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

F Starr Jacobs 6-2, Jr.19.65.5

G Terryn Milton, 5-9, Sr.12.24.3

G Claire Chastain, 6-0, Sr.8.24.4

F Shyia Smith, 5-11, Sr.4.92.8

G Katie Ferrell, 6-1, Sr.5.15.4

COACH Shereka Wright (24-12 in second season at Texas-Arlington and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASUTexas-Arlington

80.1Points for66.8

71.8Points against65.8

+2.2Rebound margin-6.1

+2.3Turnover margin+2.6

42.7FG pct.41.5

32.83-pt pct.23.5

71.0FT pct.70.2

CHALK TALK Texas-Arlington has won the past eight meetings, with ASU's most recent victory coming at home on Jan. 13, 2018. ... With Morgan Wallace and Jireh Washington now in ASU's 1,000-point club, this is just the sixth time a Red Wolves team has had multiple players with at least 1,000 career points.

-- Mitchell Gladstone