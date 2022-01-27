Texas State at UALR women

WHEN 11:30 a.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 8-6, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference; Texas State 8-11, 3-4

SERIES UALR leads series 14-8

TV None

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Sali Kourouma, 5-11, So.17.84.8

G Raziya Potter, 5-9, S0.9.92.1

G Mayra Caicedo, 5-3, Sr.6.93.3

F Dariel Johnson, 6-2, Sr.5.65.8

F Angelique Francis, 5-11, Jr.4.76.6

COACH Joe Foley (368-210 in 19th season at UALR, 824-291 in 36th season overall)

Texas State

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

F Da'Nasia Hood, 6-1, Sr.16.68.1

F Lauryn Thompson, 6-1, Jr.8.75.9

G Kennedy Taylor, 5-3, Sr.10.72.9

G Ja'Kayla Bowie, 5-8, Sr.7.23.9

G Jo'Nah Johnson, 5-9, Sr.6.51.5

COACH Zenarae Antoine (157-165 in 11th season at Texas State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALRTexas State

58.3Points for68.8

58.7Points against64.6

-0.3Rebound margin-5.3

+1.7Turnover margin-1.3

38.6FG pct.43.3

27.73-pt pct.29.5

69.5FT pct.66.6

CHALK TALK UALR was one Raziya Potter point away from having all five starters in double figures against South Alabama last weekend. ... The Trojans won both matchups against Texas State last season in Little Rock and have only lost once at home versus the Bobcats in 10 games.

-- Mitchell Gladstone