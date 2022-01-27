Tie game gives anglers an edge

A fisherman's world is all about knots.

No matter your method, your bait, lure, presentation and gear is only as good as their weakest link; the knot that tethers the lure -- and thus the fish, to the line.

Of course, advanced anglers use more than just terminal knots. Fly fishermen use knots to tie leader to fly line and tippet to leader. Rod and reel anglers often tie fluorocarbon leader to braided or monofilament backing. Each one of those joints is a break point.

I have several books devoted to knots, but a mere few suffice for all my fishing.

Improved Clinch Knot

The first knot every angler learns to tie is the clinch knot, the most popular fishing knot. It is easy and strong.

1. Run the tag end of the line through the hook or lure eyelet.

2. Pinch the tag end against the main line, with a generous amount of tag end above your fingers.

3. Twist the hook or lure six to eight times to create a coil and loop over the eyelet.

4. Run the tag end through the loop.

5. Moisten the knotting area with saliva. This is very important because it will deter slippage.

6. Pull the lure or hook and tag end simultaneously, closing the loop tightly onto the eyelet.

7. Snip the tag end with fishing scissors.

Leo Coffman Knot

The late Leo Coffman, a legendary bass angler and spinnerbait maker who lived on Taylor Loop Rd., taught me this knot in the 1990s. If it has a proper name, I am unable to find it, but I use it for almost all single line applications.

1. Run about 6 inches of the tag end of the line through the hook or lure eyelet.

2. With your dominant hand, pinch both sections of line together about 3-4 inches above the eyelet.

3. Twist the hook or lure 3-4 times to unify the tag end section and main line section.

4. Pull both sections taut and lay them across your index finger about 1 inch above the eyelet.

5. Keeping the line taut, use your dominant hand to loop the tag end and its portion of the main line across your index finger resting above the eyelet.

6. With your dominant hand still holding the tag end and main line sections, grab the top of the loop that you just formed atop your index finger.

7. Gently pull the loop off and away from your index finger and hold the loop tightly.

8. Pinch the loop with your sub-dominant hand and pull away your dominant hand. You should be holding two distinct loops in your pinched fingers.

9. With your dominant hand, run the tag end through the bottom of the loop and downward over the loop. Repeat six times.

10. Release your sub-dominant grip on the loop.

11. With your dominant hand, pinch the tag end and hook your middle finger across the main line above the loop. Yes, this is a three-finger operation.

12. Pull the tag end and let the main line fall into your palm as your make a fist.

13. Continue pulling the tag end and main line simultaneously to close the loop. This will create a big loop between the knot and eyelet.

13. Moisten the line between the knot and eyelet.

14. Release the tag end and pull the main line to cinch the knot against the eyelet.

15. Cut off the tag end with fishing scissors.

Uni Knot

Also known as the Hangman's Knot, the Uni knot is another strong, versatile knot for tying line to swivels, hooks and lures.

1. Run the tag end of the line through the hook or lure eyelet.

2. With your dominant hand, pull the tag end across the two line sections on both sides of the eyelet.

3. With your subdominant hand, pinch the tag end across to the line sections to create a small loop above the eyelet and a second loop to the side.

4. Orient one side of the offset loop to the main loop to create a pole.

5. Pinch the two pole elements together with your dominant hand.

6. Bend the line into a warped loop to maneuver the tag end through the side loop.

7. Gently grab the tag end with your teeth and pull the tag end through the loop. Do not bite the line.

8. Repeat Step 7 multiple times until the offset loop is secured tightly to the main line.

9. On the final pass (6-7 wraps should be enough), grab the tag end with your dominant hand and tighten the knot.

10. Moisten the line between the knot and the eyelet.

11. Release the tag end and pull the main line to cinch the knot against the eyelet.

12. Cut off the tag end with fishing scissors.