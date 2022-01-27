Police beat: Two men arrested on firearm counts





Two men arrested on firearm counts

North Little Rock police arrested two men Wednesday morning, saying both are felons who had illegal firearms, according to an arrest report.

While serving a felony warrant for the arrest of Ynohtna Carroll, 21, of North Little Rock around 7 a.m. Wednesday, officers discovered an SKS rifle -- which fires the same cartridge as the AK-47 -- with an extended magazine and a .410 shotgun, according to the report.

Carroll is a felon and cannot legally own a gun, police say.

Police also arrested Claydeon Howard, 19, of Scott at the same address and time. Officers said he is a convicted felon who had a Glock with an extended magazine.

Carroll faces two charges of possession of a firearm by certain persons while Howard faces one identical charge.



