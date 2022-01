UALR men at Coastal Carolina

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE HTC Center, Conway, S.C.

RECORDS UALR 7-9, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference; Coastal Carolina 11-8, 3-4

SERIES Coastal Carolina leads 5-2

TV None

RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Isaiah Palermo, 6-5, Jr.12.74.7

G C.J. White, 6-5, Sr.7.94.1

G Jordan Jefferson, 6-2, Fr.2.80.7

F Myron Gardner, 6-6, Jr.9.04.0

F Kevin Osawe 6-6, Jr.7.34.6

COACH Darrell Walker (49-55 in fourth season at UALR, 95-73 in sixth season overall)

Coastal Carolina

POS NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Rudi Williams, 6-2, Sr.13.14.3

G Ebrima Dibba, 6-6, Jr.7.44.6

F Will Likayi, 6-9, Sr.6.24.6

F Vince Cole, 6-6, Sr.15.03.5

F Essam Mostafa, 6-9, So.15.49.7

COACH Cliff Ellis (275-196 in 15th season at Coastal Carolina, 887-546 in 47th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALRCoastal Carolina

71.8Points for75.8

73.9Points against66.1

-2.4Rebound margin+6.4

+1.4Turnover margin-1.4

43.1FG pct.46.8

33.33-pt pct.35.6

73.3FT pct.68.7

CHALK TALK UALR has not won a true road game this season, going 0-5. The Trojans' last true road victory was Jan. 22, 2021, at Texas-Arlington. ... UALR is beginning a stretch of six road games over the next four weekends. ... The Trojans' 98-96 triple-overtime win against Texas-Arlington on Saturday tied for the third-longest game in program history.

-- Mitchell Gladstone