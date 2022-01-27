UCA men at North Florida

WHEN 7 p.m. Central

WHERE UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Fla.

RECORDS UCA 6-12, 3-2 ASUN; North Florida 4-16, 0-6

SERIES First meeting

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, and KASR-FM, 92.7, in Conway

TV None

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPG RPG

G Ibbe Klintman, 6-8, Fr.5.42.8

G Camren Hunter, 6-3, Fr.12.94.2

G Collin Cooper, 6-2, So.10.52.3

F Darious Hall, 6-7, Jr.13.97.7

F Jared Chatham, 6-8, Sr.8.24.8

COACH Anthony Boone (20-45 in third season at UCA and overall)

North Florida

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Jose Place, 6-1, So.13.23.2

G Emmanuel Adedoyin, 6-2, So.7.42.1

G/F Dorian James, 6-7, So.4.94.4

F Carter Hendricksen, 6-7, Jr.11.04.5

F Jadyn Parker, 6-10, Fr.8.04.9

COACH Matthew Driscoll (196-210 in 13th season at North Florida, 222-287 in 17th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCANorth Florida

72.9Points for66.7

82.4Points against71.5

-2.6Rebound margin-6.2

-2.4Turnover margin-1.9

44.6FG pct.40.8

31.13-pt pct.33.4

73.6FT pct.73.6

CHALK TALK The Bears come into today's matchup off their second conference loss of the season, an 86-81 defeat to Jacksonville State. ... The average margin of victory in UCA's five ASUN games has been 8 points.

-- Adam Cole