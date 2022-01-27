UCA men at North Florida
WHEN 7 p.m. Central
WHERE UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Fla.
RECORDS UCA 6-12, 3-2 ASUN; North Florida 4-16, 0-6
SERIES First meeting
RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, and KASR-FM, 92.7, in Conway
TV None
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
CENTRAL ARKANSAS
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPG RPG
G Ibbe Klintman, 6-8, Fr.5.42.8
G Camren Hunter, 6-3, Fr.12.94.2
G Collin Cooper, 6-2, So.10.52.3
F Darious Hall, 6-7, Jr.13.97.7
F Jared Chatham, 6-8, Sr.8.24.8
COACH Anthony Boone (20-45 in third season at UCA and overall)
North Florida
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Jose Place, 6-1, So.13.23.2
G Emmanuel Adedoyin, 6-2, So.7.42.1
G/F Dorian James, 6-7, So.4.94.4
F Carter Hendricksen, 6-7, Jr.11.04.5
F Jadyn Parker, 6-10, Fr.8.04.9
COACH Matthew Driscoll (196-210 in 13th season at North Florida, 222-287 in 17th season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UCANorth Florida
72.9Points for66.7
82.4Points against71.5
-2.6Rebound margin-6.2
-2.4Turnover margin-1.9
44.6FG pct.40.8
31.13-pt pct.33.4
73.6FT pct.73.6
CHALK TALK The Bears come into today's matchup off their second conference loss of the season, an 86-81 defeat to Jacksonville State. ... The average margin of victory in UCA's five ASUN games has been 8 points.
-- Adam Cole